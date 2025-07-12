‘We thought we’d blown it’ admits relieved Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Sam Burgess admitted his side thought they’d “blown it” before salvaging victory at Catalans Dragons.

They let a 16-point lead slip in the second half and needed Josh Thewlis’ late try, created by captain George Williams, to rescue a 24-20 win.

Burgess said: “We’re always happy to get two points, especially here. We played well in the first half but we made some mistakes in the second.

“A bit of brilliance from George Williams got us home. I thought he was very good tonight, he was the difference for us.

“If you watch George’s complete game, his defence is strong and his leadership so very important to us. He’s a world-class player.

“After the first half we thought there was no way we could lose this out there but there were stages in the second where we thought we had blown it.

“Catalans really upped their game after half-time but we showed we can match them, which is the most pleasing part of the performance.

“Losing Marc Sneyd (to a groin injury) was a real challenge, he felt it early in the first half and struggled on as best as he could.

“But we regrouped really well and the boys are rightly feeling very happy in the dressing room right now.”