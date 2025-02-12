St Helens head coach Paul Wellens names Salford Red Devils star as having “the best kicking game that Super League has seen”

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens believes Salford Red Devils halfback Marc Sneyd has “the best kicking game Super League has ever seen” ahead of their

“Salford challenge you in a number of different ways,” Wellens said.

“They are expansive but they are still tough. They balance both sides very well and they do challenge you in a different manner to others.”

Wellens also drew attention to halfback Sneyd, with the veteran playmaker being hailed by the Saints boss.

“Marc is a wonderful player and has had a lot of success in his career. His kicking game is probably the best kicking game that Super League has ever seen.

“It’s something we have to do our best with and to handle it. It’s about us having our concentration levels to be where they need to be to nullify his threat as well as others.”

All three new signings, Lewis Murphy, Kyle Feldt and Tristan Sailor are expected to debut for Saints this weekend.

“We’ve trained all three new signings have trained well. They are really excited to play their first game in a St Helens shirt.”

However, whether Murphy, Feldt or Jon Bennison take the wing spots still remains to be seen.