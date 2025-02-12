Brad Arthur reveals how move for new Leeds Rhinos signing came about and if he will play against Wakefield Trinity

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that Ethan Clark-Wood has come into his sights before – when he was Parramatta Eels head coach.

The 24-year-old came though the youth system of NRL side Penrith Panthers and has also played at St George Illawarra and Sydney Roosters during his development.

Clark-Wood had been due to play for Tweed Seagulls in the Hostplus Cup in 2025 prior to his transfer to Headingley, but will now link up with the Rhinos for the 2025 Super League season on a one-year deal.

However, Arthur has revealed that he has come into contact with the 24-year-old prior to his move to Leeds.

“He was mentioned to us. A couple of years ago I had an eye on him when I was back at home to given an opportunity to some young blokes and it didn’t work our for whatever reason,” Arthur said.

“When Maika (Sivo) went down, we were on the lookout for someone who could play a few spots in the backline and Ethan can cover fullback, wing and centre.

“He is young and keen and looking for a chance. He got here Monday and trained today.”

Arthur has confirmed, however, that Clark-Wood will not play against Wakefield Trinity.

“I doubt he will play, but we will see what happens when we get to Saturday.

“We have got two good centres there at the moment and Riley Lumb has done a good job on the wing.

“It’s about adding more depth to our squad and competition for spots.”