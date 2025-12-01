St Helens job offer ‘took me by surprise’ says Paul Rowley

PAUL ROWLEY says he was surprised to be offered the role of St Helens head coach, after a gruelling year in which he was determined to be the “last man standing” at Salford Red Devils.

Saints appointed Rowley on a three-year contract in October to replace Paul Wellens.

That brought an end to his seven years at Salford, including four as head coach, during which time they twice reached the play-offs.

The Red Devils have endured a serious financial crisis over the past year, with Rowley seeing almost his entire first-team squad depart while he steered the club to the end of the season.

At a recent club members’ event, Rowley said of Saints’ approach: “It took me by surprise if I’m being honest.

“With the well-documented troubles at Salford, I maintained some consistency there that I wanted to be the last man standing, so I kept a sole focus on that.

“I had a little bit of confidence that what will be will be in the off-season.

“There was obviously some pressure at Saints at that time around Paul, who I know very well and respect.

“I remember jumping up in the air when they scored that winner against Leeds Rhinos (after the hooter in the play-off eliminator).

“There were two reasons why – the first reason, Shane Wright scored it, who I have an affiliation with (he was one of the many Salford departures). The second reason, I was really pleased for Paul at that point.

“But they lost the next game (at Hull KR) and the opportunity came. For whatever reason the club needed a little bit of a change of direction and maybe some freshness.

“I was very honoured and privileged for the club to make contact through Mike (Rush, CEO), then I had a chat with Eamonn (McManus, chairman) and the board and we seemed aligned with our thinking and the possibilities for this club.

“Everybody’s seen that I have a clear identity and I feel like it’s aligned with what St Helens are about. Let’s hope we’re successful with it.”