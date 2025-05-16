St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe slams decision not to recruit a “world-class halfback in the last four years”

ST HELENS legend Paul Sculthorpe has slammed the club’s decision not to recruit a “world-class halfback in the last four years” as he reveals his sympathy for Jonny Lomax.

Lomax returned for Saints’ impressive win over Catalans Dragons last night after playing a bit-part role for the Merseyside club in recent months.

But Sculthorpe believes that the veteran playmaker has had to take on “too much responsibility” in the past few seasons and that recruitment has failed to impress.

“I think change had to be made and Jonny took the brunt of that. There is no one more professional than Jonny,” Sculthorpe said on Sky Sports.

“It will have hurt and dented his ego and you will hope there’s a response from Jonny and the team.

“I think he’s taken on too much responsibility in the team the last year. The team has been crying out for a world-class halfback in the last four years and unfortunately it hasn’t come.

“Carrying on the poor performances from last year and the recruitment hasn’t been good enough.”