“I would probably say so” – Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire hints at Luke Hooley playing his last game for Super League club

DANNY MCGUIRE has hinted that fullback Luke Hooley is likely to have played his last game for Castleford Tigers.

Hooley has played just 15 Super League games for the Tigers after making the move from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

However, the 27-year-old has registered just three appearances in 2025, prompting a loan move to Bradford Bulls where he has excelled for Brian Noble’s side.

Most recently, Hooley’s loan deal was extended until the end of the 2025 campaign and McGuire has explained why Hooley appears destined to leave The Jungle.

“I would probably say so, I’m not 100 percent on that at the minute,” McGuire said on Hooley playing his last game for the Tigers.

“I have really enjoyed working with Luke, he is a very good professional, a really good kid and he just couldn’t find a way into the team.

“Obviously Tex Hoy has been really good since he came here and we’ve got one of the best young fullbacks in the game in Fletcher Rooney.

“So out of respect for Luke we let him go to Bradford. He wants to and needs to play each week and he’s doing a really good job there.

“He will probably stay there longer term I would think but I wish him all the best.”

Hooley himself had explained how open he would have been to make the permanent move to Odsal previously.

“There’s a lot going on but ultimately I hung around for someone to get injured. Fletcher Rooney was playing well and then so was Tex Hoy,” the fullback told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“I’m 27 this year, I can’t hang around much more – I’m not an 18-year-old kid anymore. I just wanted to play. I stayed around five weeks and then just said I wanted to go on loan and play.

“That’s how you enjoy your rugby again. I’ve had two seasons in Super League and both were very tough and inconsistent.

“As long as I’m playing, I am happy whether that’s going back to Cas and hopefully getting a shot there or, if not, then I’d love to stay here and enjoy my time at Bradford.

“If everything is right on both ends and everyone is happy then I would be happy to come here for the rest of the season and then see what happens in the future.”