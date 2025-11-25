St Helens look to Dolphins centre Jake Averillo

ST HELENS are attempting to sign Dolphins centre Jake Averillo, Total Rugby League can reveal.

Last week, Love Rugby League reported that Averillo had been touted as a possible target for Super League clubs, if the 25-year-old could negotiate an early exit from his NRL club.

St Helens are in the driving seat to bring in the former Canterbury Bulldogs outside back, and still possess two free quota spots.

As things stand, Kyle Feldt, Jackson Hastings, Jacob Host, David Klemmer, Agnatius Paasi, Tristan Sailor, Curis Sironen and Shane Wright take up eight of Saints’ ten available overseas positions.

Averillo has scored 22 tries in 47 appearances for the Dolphins since making the switch from the Bulldogs ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Before that, he registered 31 tries in 78 appearances for Canterbury.

Averillo is also being chased by NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons, with head coach Shane Flanagan a big fan of the centre.