Elle Frain ready for fresh challenge at Huddersfield Giants

NEW Huddersfield signing Elle Frain is hoping she can play her part in the Giants becoming genuine challengers in Super League.

The 24-year-old backrower scored 14 times in 61 Leeds appearances following her promotion to the first team squad in 2019 – winning the Challenge Cup and Grand Final in that debut year.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge and I hope I can add value and a bit of experience to the squad,” said Frain.

“Huddersfield are a great club and they’ve got a strong development programme for the young ones who are coming through.

“It showed in the young girls who stepped up last year and the great results the girls had in their Academy games.

“Huddersfield are knocking on the door to push into the top four and I do think they will get there next season. I want to be a part of that.”