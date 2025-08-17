St Helens overcome Huddersfield Giants to keep pressure on leaders

ST HELENS 48 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 0

DAVE PARKINSON, Totally Wicked Stadium, Sunday

ST HELENS continue to apply pressure to Wigan at the top of the Women’s Super League following a ten try home success over a brave but outgunned Huddersfield who held their more illustrious opponents for long periods in the game and deserve credit for their efforts.

Saints scored their first try after five minutes when the Huddersfield defence had been dragged to the middle and a swift pass left from Jodie Cunningham fired the backline. Beri Salihi linked with Luci McColm and Phoebe Hook crossed at the corner. It was too far out for Faye Gaskin to goal.

Good defensive play from the Giants then kept Saints at bay, Becky Grady with a superb tackle on Cunningham, and then Chantelle Crowl dropped the ball under pressure by the posts.

Huddersfield attacked only for a crunching tackle to bring Eva Izumi down and Saints forced a drop out. From the position they moved play left for Dani McGifford to score in the corner after 18 minutes. Back to back possessions in the 27th minute proved to be the Giants undoing and after a spun pass from Rachael Woosey paved the way for McGifford’s second try to make it 12-0 to the Saints. Huddersfield responded well on the back of the work of Bethan Oates, and Fran Copley was brought down ten metres from the line.

The hosts added their fourth try after 37 minutes. Gaskin kicked left and although Tilly Davies prevented McGifford from scoring, she offloaded for Woosey to touch down. Again the try was unconverted and Huddersfield kept Saints out for the remainder of the half.

Three tries in the first ten minutes of the second half had Saints on the front foot. They opened with a rampaging effort under the posts from Vicky Whitfield and Gaskin kicked the goal to make it 22-0. Saints added their second try in two minutes as Salihi supported a break from Katie Mottershead to cross under the posts for Gaskin to convert.

Davies twice kicked on for Huddersfield after McGifford dropped the ball but it proved brief respite and Gaskin’s well placed grubber kick saw Crowl touch down.

Valiant defence from the Giants stopped McGifford from scoring her hat-trick in the 56th minute and Oates was able to clear the danger and then carry her side to half way. Another running chance presented itself for Amelia Brown and she combined with Davies only for her boot to brush the touchline. Brown glided through the defence after 63 minutes only for Rebecca Rotherham to bring her down metres short.

With ten minutes remaining St Helens flooded forward with McColm running down the right for Hook to be tackled 20 metres out from the line, however when the ball moved left, unselfish centre play from Woosey paved the way for McGifford’s third try of the game to stretch the score to 38-0. Georgia Sutherland proved unstoppable from close range four minutes later, allowing Gaskin to add her fourth goal. Just before the end, Saints found the line for the tenth time as Cunningham and Gaskin combined down the right for Hook to score her second try of the game.

GAMESTAR: Faye Gaskin had a hand or boot in several Saints tries and was their go-to player throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: Saints three-try salvo after half-time saw them take a stranglehold on the game.

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

1 Beri Salihi

2 Phoebe Hook

23 Luci McColm

18 Rachael Woosey

25 Dani McGifford

13 Jodie Cunningham

7 Faye Gaskin

10 Chantelle Crowl

9 Katie Mottershead

15 Georgia Sutherland

16 Darcy Stott

12 Emily Rudge

14 Naomi Williams

Subs (all used)

8 Vicky Whitfield

20 Erin McDonald

22 Rebecca Rotheram

24 Alyx Bridge

Tries: Hook (5, 79), McGifford (17, 27, 70), Woosey (36), Whitfield (43), Salihi (45), Crowl (50), Sutherland (74)

Goals: Gaskin 4/10

GIANTS

1 Amelia Brown

2 Tilly Davies

3 Lois Naidole

4 Fran Copley

5 Mollie Iceton

16 Becky Grady

7 Sam Hulme

14 Gracie Hobbs

9 Megan Preston

10 Jess Harrap

18 Eva Izumi

25 Maddy Hutchison

13 Bethan Oates

Subs

20 Amy Bennett (not used)

23 Grace Burnett

24 Freya Whitehead

28 Lauren Exley

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 12-0, 16-0; 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 38-0, 44-0, 48-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Saints: Faye Gaskin; Giants: Bethan Oates

Penalty count: 5-3

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Jordan Hughes