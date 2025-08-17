Sydney Roosters star ‘expresses desire’ to play for England

ENGLAND coach Shaun Wane says that Sydney Roosters centre Billy Smith wants to represent the country.

The Sydney-born 25-year-old centre has scored 16 tries in 41 NRL appearances for the Roosters.

That includes eight in 14 this season, after an unfortunate start to his career which included three anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

Wane told the Sydney Morning Herald: “Billy Smith contacted me, and I do like it when players contact me to express their desire to represent England.

“I’m very grateful for that and, like Victor Radley (Smith’s Roosters team-mate, who switched before the 2022 World Cup), it’s a sign that he wants to play for England.

“I do rate him. I’m a big fan of the NRL and Billy Smith is one of the best athletes. He’s a great centre and he would be a great asset.

“I will be pursuing it.”

Smith would join Gold Coast Titans’ versatile back AJ Brimson in committing to England for this autumn’s Ashes series against their homeland.

Brimson received permission from the International Rugby League in May to switch allegiance from Australia to England, having represented the former in a nines tournament in 2019.

As Smith, who is believed to have English family heritage, has not played internationally before he would not have to go through the same process.

Brisbane Broncos’ Herbie Farnworth and Harry Newman of Leeds Rhinos played in the England centre positions for both games against Samoa last year, while Wigan Warriors’ Jake Wardle missed out through injury.

Meanwhile Brisbane’s Payne Haas, who is considered among the sport’s top props, has confirmed his switch of allegiance from Australia to Samoa in a significant blow to the Kangaroos ahead of the Ashes.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are also said to be considering a switch back to Samoa.