St Helens’ Paul Wellens issues warning on overseas quota increase

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens has said that an increase in the overseas quota for Super League clubs must not take opportunities away from British players.

Clubs have been informed of plans for the number of non-federation trained players permitted in squads to rise from seven to ten next season.

But Wellens believes that the competition must focus on “high-quality” additions being made from overseas.

“The news is very new. It’ll form part of our discussions,” he said of the impact of the changes on Saints, who as it stands have only two of their current quota players – Kyle Feldt and Tristan Sailor – committed for next year.

“The quota will increase but that doesn’t mean we have to go ten. We’re about bringing in the right people and players.

“The competition benefits hugely from high-quality overseas players adding value. Regardless of the number (who are brought in), that’s got to stay that way.

“What we don’t want is players coming over and taking opportunities away from young, British, homegrown players.

“It’s about finding that balance and that’s why we won’t commit to having ten. We’ll do what we feel is best for our club.”

Another coach of a club with a strong focus on producing their own players has also expressed reservations about the quota increase.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet said: “It’s certainly more geared towards clubs with less productive academies.

“There are different ways of looking at it. Sometimes you can bring players in from overseas and they enhance your club and inspire the next crop of British players.

“I don’t have a strong opinion on it, but the fact is it’s going to make it more difficult for young British players.”