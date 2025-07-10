“No one is bigger than the club” – Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur gives verdict on Sam Lisone exit as Ian Blease speaks out on overseas quota change

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur insists that “no one is bigger than the club” following the confirmation that Sam Lisone will leave Headingley for Hull FC from 2026.

The news was confirmed last night, with Lisone signing a two-year deal with the Black and Whites – a deal that was only enabled by an increase in the quota rules from seven non-federation trained stars to ten next season.

Now Arthur has given his verdict on Lisone’s exit and explained why it paves the way for youngsters coming through such as Presley Cassell.

“It’s disappointing for the club but footy changes from month to month and from year to year,” Arthur said.

“Coaches and players leave and no one is bigger than the club. I wish Sam all the best. He will be hard to replace but Rhyse Martin was hard to replace and we did that.

“We will move on. There are a lot of good young blokes here but I’ve been playing with five front-rowers in rotation.

“We only need four but because the guys have been playing so well, we have used five. It opens up a pathway for Presley Cassell.”

Meanwhile, Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease has spoken out against the decision to increase the quota to ten.

“We were in talks with Sam’s management for a number of months and Sam has made the decision to leave.

“That’s something we will look at from within but Sam leaving will leave big shoes to fill.

“I’ve listened to all the reasonings to increasing the quota over the last few months but I don’t think we are on board with that decision.

“We will use our strategy to bring homegrown players through and we are privileged to have such a good crop.

“We probably won’t need the ten quota spots going forward. We will keep our options open but I don’t think bringing the ruling in in 2026 is the right thing for the game.”