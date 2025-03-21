St Helens prepared to offer ‘marquee money’ for Penrith Panthers veteran

ST HELENS are reportedly prepared to offer “marquee money” for Penrith Panthers veteran Scott Sorensen.

That’s according to Australian reports, with The League Scene revealing that whilst details are ‘limited’, the Merseyside club are eyeing up the New Zealand international to be one of their marquee players from 2026.

Sorensen has made 85 appearances for Penrith since making the move ahead of the 2021 NRL season, becoming a key part of the Panthers’ four successive NRL titles.

The League Scene, in the same post on X, has also claimed that the Saints have signed former Leeds Rhinos centre/back-rower Levi Edwards from York Knights.

The post says: “St Helens are making some big moves.

“They’ve signed Levi Edwards from Championship side York.

“While having made initial inquiries to Penrith edge forward Scott Sorensen. Details remain limited but Saints are considering offering marquee money to the New Zealand international.”

Saints owner Eamonn McManus previously revealed that the club would be spending full salary cap next season, with the three marquee player rule being utilised.

“We certainly aim to improve the squad further in 2026 both in strength and in depth. We aim to balance a degree of retention with additions of new and strong talent,” McManus said.

“We will be spending full salary cap and utilising the three marquee exemptions again that is for sure.

“The process is in hand and will no doubt unfold during the course of this season as and when decisions are made.

“That said, it is success this season that we first desire and which is currently foremost in our minds.”