Huddersfield Giants chief explains decision to register interest for Las Vegas 2026

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ chief executive Richard Thewlis has explained his club’s decision to register their interest to take a game to Las Vegas in 2026.

All Out Rugby League yesterday revealed that five clubs had registered their interest to be part of Super League’s representation in Sin City next season following the success of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves doing just that earlier this year.

The publication reported that St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR and Huddersfield had all thrown their hat into ring for 2026, with a number of people surprised that the Giants had revealed their hand.

However, Thewlis has explained that Las Vegas would provide the club with the “biggest stage” from which to showcase Huddersfield as the birthplace of rugby league.

Thewlis told League Express: “As the club from the town where the game was born it’s right we should consider the opportunities that a game in Vegas on the biggest stage would entail.

“We like other clubs have put ourselves forward to receive more detailed information on the realities of the event after the experiences of Warrington and Wigan.”

It remains to be seen just which two Super League sides will make it to Las Vegas in 2026, but it’s fair to say that Wigan and Warrington have certainly laid the groundwork.