St Helens prop Dan Norman makes short-term move to Super League rivals

ST HELENS prop forward Dan Norman has made a short-term loan move to a Super League rival after finding chances difficult to come by at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The 25-year-old will be available for Leigh Leopards for their upcoming game against Hull FC at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night with Adrian Lam’s men impressing in Super League 2023 so far, sitting fourth in the table.

The loan allows Norman to gain more valuable Super League match minutes this season, following an injury he picked up early in the year he has got back into action by appearing on dual-registration on four occasions for Swinton Lions.

Norman has one Saints appearance to his name this season from our Betfred Super League opener, away at Castleford, but the 6ft-5 towering prop was part of Saints’ touring squad in Australia and featured in the win over St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of the World Club Challenge.

Norman has played for St Helens 15 times and was an Irish international at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 last Autumn.