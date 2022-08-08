St Helens recall Josh Simm from Hull FC loan

Super League leaders St Helens have recalled Josh Simm from his loan spell at Hull FC.

Winger Simm first joined Hull at the beginning of July, making five appearances and scoring two tries.

He was set to stay until the end of the season but Saints have recalled him as injury cover.

Regan Grace was recently ruled out for the rest of the year, and Daniel Hill suffered a shoulder issue in last week’s victory over Castleford Tigers.

Because the transfer deadline has now passed, Simm cannot return to Hull this season.

But he could make a very quick return to the KCOM Stadium, as Saints play FC there this Sunday.