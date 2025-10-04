St Helens receive terror threat during play-off game

ST HELENS’ team were escorted from Sewell Group Craven Park by police after a terror threat was sent via social media.

A threat was sent to Saints’ Instagram page during their play-off match against Hull KR, a club spokesperson confirmed.

“We had a terrorist threat to the Saints Instagram account,” they said.

“We reported it to our ground safety officer. Our ground safety officer then spoke to the GSO here.

“They are taking it with the utmost seriousness.”

Police were seen speaking to St Helens head coach Paul Wellens after the match, which Hull KR won 20-12.

And officers guarded the team coach as players and staff departed the ground.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed.