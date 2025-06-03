St Helens rocked by devastating double injury blow

ST HELENS have been rocked by a devastating double injury blow to Jack Welsby and Lewis Murphy.

Both players picked up their injuries in the fixture against Hull KR Sewell Group Craven Park last Friday night.

Welsby has suffered a knee injury that requires surgery, which took place today, Tuesday, 3rd June 2025. This now means that the Saints and England fullback is expected to be unavailable for match selection for 16 weeks.

Murphy, in the act of trying to score in the corner during last Friday night’s match, suffered an injury to his quad, which is expected to make him unavailable to play for around eight weeks.

Head Coach Paul Wellens commented on the news and said: “Obviously, it is disappointing news for Jack and Lewis, and the club will, as we always do, give them our full support in their injury recovery.

“I am certain Jack and Lewis will give their all in their rehab to get back on the field and contribute once again to our team when they return.”