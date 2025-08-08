St Helens show clinical edge to thrash Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 4 ST HELENS 34

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Friday

DARYL CLARK marked his 400th career appearance with a try as St Helens dispatched Wakefield for the third time this season to restore their place in the top four.

An early flurry, capped by Clark’s 26th-minute score, put Saints on course for their seventh win in eight and fourth in succession on the road.

Wakefield, unusually lacklustre as they suffered their biggest defeat of the season, have now put the race for the final play-off spot back in the hands of Hull FC.

Sixth versus fifth heading into the night, a close battle was anticipated – but instead Saints were 20 points up before half an hour has been played.

Both their opening tries came on the counter, the first after Mike McMeeken had a try ruled out for Wakefield because of an incorrect play-the-ball. The visitors marched straight down the field and Morgan Knowles slipped Alex Walmsley through a gap.

Wakefield then thought they had earned a repeat set in attack by putting Owen Dagnall into touch, but a penalty was awarded the other way and Dagnall was allowed to claim a booming kick from Moses Mbye and pick out Knowles.

Kyle Feldt converted both efforts, and then added a penalty-goal after Oliver Pratt was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul. Another Mbye kick had caused chaos, being knocked on by Lachlan Walmsley, and Pratt held back Harry Robertson chasing the loose ball.

Saints immediately capitalised on Pratt’s absence by attacking down his flank, releasing Feldt who found Jonny Lomax – only for the skipper to kindly pass on for Clark to mark his big career milestone with his 103rd try.

Feldt made it 0-20 but Wakefield were given a much-needed lift when George Delaney was shown the yellow card – most in the ground felt it should have been a different colour – for a high shoulder to the head of winger Walmsley.

And seconds after Pratt returned to the fray, Mason Lino sent a pass over the top for Walmsley to cut Trinity’s arrears by four at the break – Max Jowitt being unable to add the touchline conversion.

Saints made a sloppy start to the second half and saw Jake Wingfield join Curtis Sironen in being forced off by injury, but again scored a try against the run of play to consolidate their lead.

Alex Walmsley launched it with an impressive break down the left, then play was switched and Tristan Sailor laid a kick into the in-goal. Youngster Jayden Myers fatally let the ball run and Robertson nipped in to touch down and make it 4-24.

Wakefield had their opportunities to make a game of it but when they finally crossed on the hour through Pratt, play had already been stopped for an obstruction by Josh Griffin.

Their fate was decided long before Feldt scored a double in the final ten minutes, first collecting a Jake Trueman fumble just inside his own half and running clear to the line for a converted effort, and then walking in from much closer range after a series of offloads pulled the home defence apart.

GAMESTAR: Alex Walmsley was outstanding in the middle for St Helens alongside Morgan Knowles.

GAMEBREAKER: The game already seemed to be up after Daryl Clark’s try.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Harry Robertson’s pursuit of a kick that seemed – at least to Jayden Myers – a lost cause.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

2 pts Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

1 pt Daryl Clark (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

30 Jayden Myers

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

31 Caius Faatili

12 Josh Griffin

17 Matty Storton

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

16 Renouf Atoni

18 Isaiah Vagana

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

18th man (not used)

23 Josh Rourke

Also in 21-man squad

3 Cameron Scott

7 Oliver Russell

11 Seth Nikotemo

Tries: Walmsley (34)

Goals: Jowitt 0/1

Sin bin: Pratt (24) – professional foul

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

4 Mark Percival

30 Owen Dagnall

7 Jonny Lomax

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 George Delaney

23 Jake Burns

18th man (not used)

27 George Whitby

Also in 21-man squad

12 Joe Batchelor

27 George Whitby

34 Jake Davies

Tries: Walmsley (7). Knowles (13), Clark (26), Robertson (50), Feldt (71, 78)

Goals: Feldt 5/7

Sin bin: Delaney (31) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-14, 0-20, 4-20; 4-24, 4-30, 4-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Corey Hall; Saints: Alex Walmsley

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 4-20

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 7,684