Wigan Warriors dent Warrington Wolves’ play-off hopes with pulsating win

WARRINGTON WOLVES 18 WIGAN WARRIORS 24

KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones, Friday

WIGAN secured a late victory having wore down a Warrington side who refused to be beaten in what was an absorbing Super League contest.

Still chasing second-placed Hull KR, the Warriors have yet to rediscover the sparkle of their 2024 campaign, but while this win was far from pretty, it bore all the hallmarks of a top side – digging deep to edge a tough, tight contest.

Going into the game, the Warriors may have fancied their chances against this Wolves side which saw Stefan Ratchford start at full-back, the inexperienced Zack Gardner at centre and more youngsters in Max Wood and Ryan Matterson on the bench.

But this was a Warrington side with little to lose with them playing catch-up having suffered back-to-back defeats, and they played without any sign of fear or pressure. But unfortunately for the Wolves, effort alone was not enough.

Wigan’s lightning-fast hands in attack hinted at an early breakthrough — but against the odds, Josh Thewlis leapt into action, plucking the ball from mid-air and sprinting the length of the field to hand the Wolves a stunning, unlikely lead at the 15-minute mark.

However, it was short-lived, as Wigan struck back. Brad O’Neill exploited a lapse in concentration to dart over from dummy-half, a moment that would have infuriated head coach Sam Burgess, as would the subsequent kick restart that sailed well out on the full. Luckily for the Wolves, Wigan couldn’t capitalise.

Considering the amount of ball territory Wigan have had, they would have hoped to be more in front.

Following a towering Marc Sneyd kick, Warrington were handed a straightforward opportunity to add two points after an obstruction — a chance Sneyd calmly converted.

The Wolves could have been further in front after a slick move involving a basketball-style pass from Jake Thewlis, who was about to be forced into touch, sent Joe Philbin diving over, but the pass was well forward.

Then a massive Jack Farrimond bomb lingered in the air, seemingly suspended forever, which allowed Eckersley to deftly steal the ball from Josh Thewlis. Following a slick Liam Farrell offload, Farrimond dashed through to restore the Warriors’ lead just moments after the break.

But Warrington hit back once more. A sharp pass from Sneyd released George Williams – on his 100th Warrington appearance – who spotted a gap, backed himself, and darted through to restore his side’s lead.

Neither side showed any sign of backing down, and Wigan struck back once more. Smith floated a perfectly-judged pass to Eckersley, who had space to exploit out wide. Spotting an opening, he sent a precise cross-field kick to the charging Liam Farrell who scored, swinging the momentum firmly back in Wigan’s favour.

The Warriors ramped up the pressure and were given a huge chance following a Sam Stone incorrect play-the-ball. Adam Keighran delayed a pass and Eckersley did the rest.

More errors followed for the frustrated Warrington and Wigan took advantage, with Farrimond sealing the win.

Jake Thewlis pulled one back for the Wolves, but time was against them, and their play-off hopes continue to slip away.

GAMESTAR: Jack Farrimond was a real danger with ball in hand and his kicks proved to be a problem for Warrington.

GAMEBREAKER: The Liam Farrell try, which came off the back of a basic error, saw the start of the momentum shift in Wigan’s favour.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The move involving a Zach Eckersley cross-field kick for Farrell’s try was top class.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jack Farrimond (Wigan)

2 pts Adam Keighran (Wigan)

1 pt George Williams (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

WOLVES

19 Stefan Ratchford

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Toby King

37 Zack Gardner

28 Jake Thewlis

6 George Williams

35 Marc Sneyd

13 Luke Yates

14 Sam Powell

10 Paul Vaughan

38 Sam Stone

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

9 Danny Walker

15 Joe Philbin

24 Max Wood

40 Ryan Matterson

18th man (not used)

27 Luke Thomas

Also in 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

23 Cai Taylor-Wray

Ewan Smith

Tries: Josh Thewlis (15), Williams (48), Jake Thewlis (79)

Goals: Sneyd 3/4

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 George Williams

24 Jack Farrimond

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

16 Liam Byrne

11 Junior Nsemba

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

17 Kruise Leeming

19 Tyler Dupree

21 Sam Walters

18th man (not used)

20 Harvie Hill

Also in 21-man squad

12 Liam Farrell

23 Tom Forber

26 Jacob Douglas

Tries: O’Neill (19), Farrimond (44, 72), Farrell (56), Eckersley (67)

Goals: Smith 2/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 8-6; 8-10, 12-10, 12-16, 12-20, 18-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wolves: George Williams; Warriors: Jack Farrimond

Penalty count: 8-3

Half-time: 8-6

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 12,503