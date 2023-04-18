St Helens star set to play first game of Super League 2023 as Paul Wellens explains how players have reacted to losing

IT’S been an unusual period for St Helens in Super League 2023 so far.

So used to being at the top of the table and losing few games, the Merseyside club has won four and lost four games this season to sit in eighth on the ladder.

For Saints head coach Paul Wellens, the players have reacted well to the recent slump in form, but he knows that they must work hard to turn things around.

“They’ve reacted relatively well, it’s a bit alien to the players to lose as many games as we have done in the last couple of months,” Wellens said.

“Sometimes when you have a team used to winning, you lose a couple of games and you learn a bit more about yourself.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and honesty amongst the group to be able to grow from this situation but I see that within them and how much they don’t like losing. We’ve got a competitive group here.”

Wellens will welcome back Joe Batchelor with the second-rower having missed all of the Super League season so far.

“The only returnee is Joe Batchelor, he trained this afternoon really well,” Wellens said.

“We need to see he will come through that ok. He adds so much to us and adds so much to the team. It’s a good news story and we need one of those. It’s great to have him back and we want to see him improve.

“We are happy with his recovery, like anyone when they come back from injury it may take a bit of time, he wont be 100% at his best but what I’ve been accustomed is he gives his best efforts in everything he does.”

Saints will, however, be without Curtis Sironen for a number of weeks.

“Curtis has a slight hamstring strain and hope he will be back after the international week. It’s unfortunate to miss someone of Curtis’ calibre given we are already missing players in that position.