All 13 Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup games to be broadcast live on TV this week

ANOTHER weekend of live rugby league is ahead of us and what a weekend it promises to be!
The action starts on Thursday morning when South Sydney Rabbitohs take on Penrith Panthers and ends on Sunday afternoon with the Women’s Challenge Cup when Cardiff Demons take on Wigan Warriors.
Here is the schedule in full for this week:
Thursday 20th April
10:50am Sky Sports Arena | 9:30am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:50am South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers
Thursday 20th April
7:30pm Sky Sports Main Event | Arena
Super League
8:00pm St Helens vs Warrington Wolves
Friday 21st April
10:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
11:00am Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos
Friday 21st April
7:30pm Sky Sports Arena
Super League
8:00pm Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR
Saturday 22nd April
5:55am Watch NRL
New South Wales Cup
6:00am Canterbury Bulldogs Reserves vs Newtown Jets
Saturday 22nd April
8:30am Sky Sports Arena | 7:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
8:30am Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks
Saturday 22nd April
10:30am Sky Sports Arena | 10:25am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
10:35am North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights
Saturday 22nd April
4:00pm Broadcaster TBC
French Lord Derby Cup Final
4:15pm Carcassonne vs Albi
Saturday 22nd April
6:50pm BBC iPlayer
Challenge Cup Round 5
7:00pm Halifax Panthers vs Bradford Bulls
Sunday 23rd April
4:00am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
5:00am The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans
Sunday 23rd April
5:00am Watch NRL
Queensland Cup
5:10am Sunshine Coast Falcons vs Souths Logan Magpies
Sunday 23rd April
6:55am Watch NRL
NRL Premiership
7:05am Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles
Sunday 23rd April
1:45pm OuRLeague Free
Women’s Challenge Cup – Group 1
2:00pm Cardiff Demons vs Wigan Warriors