All 13 Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup games to be broadcast live on TV this week

ANOTHER weekend of live rugby league is ahead of us and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action starts on Thursday morning when South Sydney Rabbitohs take on Penrith Panthers and ends on Sunday afternoon with the Women’s Challenge Cup when Cardiff Demons take on Wigan Warriors.

Here is the schedule in full for this week:

Thursday 20th April

10:50am Sky Sports Arena | 9:30am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

10:50am South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

​Thursday 20th April

7:30pm Sky Sports Main Event | Arena

Super League

8:00pm St Helens vs Warrington Wolves

​Friday 21st April

10:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

11:00am Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos

​​Friday 21st April

7:30pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR

​Saturday 22nd April

5:55am Watch NRL

New South Wales Cup

6:00am Canterbury Bulldogs Reserves vs Newtown Jets

​Saturday 22nd April

8:30am Sky Sports Arena | 7:55am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

8:30am Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks

​Saturday 22nd April

10:30am Sky Sports Arena | 10:25am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

10:35am North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

​Saturday 22nd April

4:00pm Broadcaster TBC

French Lord Derby Cup Final

4:15pm Carcassonne vs Albi

​Saturday 22nd April

6:50pm BBC iPlayer

Challenge Cup Round 5

7:00pm Halifax Panthers vs Bradford Bulls

​Sunday 23rd April

4:00am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

5:00am The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans

​Sunday 23rd April

5:00am Watch NRL

Queensland Cup

5:10am Sunshine Coast Falcons vs Souths Logan Magpies

​Sunday 23rd April

6:55am Watch NRL

NRL Premiership

7:05am Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

​Sunday 23rd April

1:45pm OuRLeague Free

Women’s Challenge Cup – Group 1

2:00pm Cardiff Demons vs Wigan Warriors