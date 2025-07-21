St Helens target “having second thoughts” about Super League move

ST HELENS target Josh Papali’i is “having second thoughts” about a move to Super League.

The Canberra Raiders legend is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season and had previously stated that he would not play for any other NRL side.

That inevitably meant that if the Raiders weren’t about to offer Papali’i a new deal, a contract abroad would be sought – and Saints were said to be the front-runners for his signature.

However, a potential move for the 34-year-old is thought to be up in the air according to Channel Nine reporter Danny Weidler.

Weidler believes that the Raiders are preparing to offer Papali’i an extension, with the veteran questioning a potential move halfway across the world.

Weidler posted on X: “Josh Papali’ is having second thoughts about wanting to go to England. The question has been in Raiders HQ whether he can stay one more year. It’s under consideration.”