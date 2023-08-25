St Helens thrash Castleford Tigers in drab Super League affair

ST HELENS thrashed Castleford Tigers 34-4 in what turned out to be a relatively simple Friday night for the reigning champions.

Castleford had the best opportunities early with numerous sets on Saints’ line only for Will Tate to knock on with the line begging.

In Tate’s absence, Jordan Turner was found out of position as Saints went down the right through Tommy Makinson, who was able to find Mark Percival on the inside for the first score of the night. Percival converted for a 6-0 lead.

And the visitors were over again when Makinson crossed in the corner, but the effort looked to have been knocked on as the winger reached for the line around the midway point in the first-half. Percival again converted to make it 12-0.

It was 18-0 shortly after when Sione Mata’utia flung out a suspicious pass for Jon Bennison, with the winger spotting a gap on the inside to dart through. Percival converted from in front for 18-0.

There was nothing wrong with the next effort from the kick-off as Jack Welsby rode a soft Jacob Miller tackle to set Joe Batchelor away on his inside. Percival was again on target for a 24-0 lead.

Makinson got his second off a superb Welsby pass just before half-time as Percival again converted from the touchline to make it 30-0 at the break.

It was business as usual at the start of the second-half as the visitors destroyed the Tigers down the right and with Makinson being set away, Jonny Lomax was on the inside to cross. Percival missed for the first time of the night as Saints led 34-0.

You could tell the reigning champions had taken their foot off the gas as Castleford finally scored on the hour when Turner went in the corner. Gareth Widdop couldn’t convert as Saints now led 34-4.

The Tigers should have had another as time wound down but referee Aaron Moore adjudged Joe Westerman’s pass to Elliot Wallis was forward.

There wasn’t another score for either side as the hooter sounded with Saints comfortably in the top four.

Castleford Tigers

6 Gareth Widdop

26 Elliot Wallis

44 Charbel Tasipale

3 Jordan Turner

39 Will Tate

13 Joe Westerman

7 Jacob Miller

32 Liam Watts

45 Liam Horne

10 George Griffin

12 Alex Mellor

11 Kenny Edwards

8 George Lawler

Substitutes

28 Sam Hall

41 Jordan Johnstone

42 Alex Foster

43 Billy Tsikrikas

Tries: Turner

Goals: Widdop 0/1

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

21 Ben Davies

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

13 Morgan Knowles

9 James Roby

30 George Delaney

11 Sione Mata’utia

12 Joe Batchelor

19 James Bell

Substitutes

15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

20 Dan Norman

22 Sam Royle

35 Moses Mbye

Tries: Percival, Makinson, Bennison, Batchelor, Lomax

Goals: Percival 4/5

Half-time: 0-30

Referee: Aaron Moore