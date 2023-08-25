Hull FC confirm new signing as Tony Smith looks to NRL for rebuild

HULL FC have confirmed the signing of NRL back-rower Jayden Okunbor for the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Joining the club from the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Australian-born forward has signed a two-year deal with the Black & Whites.

Standing at 6ft5in, the 26-year old becomes the club’s second overseas signing ahead of the new season alongside Dolphins prop Herman Ese’ese.

Okunbor will bring some size and athleticism to Hull’s back row, as well as some important utility value with the ability to also play wing, centre and even through the middle at times this season.

Having won the New South Wales Cup Premiership and the State Championship in 2018 with the Bulldogs U20s side, he made his senior debut in 2019 and won the club’s Rookie of the Year award in his first season.

Okunbor’ has racked up 43 appearances and 15 tries across the last four seasons, including 17 matches so far this year in the NRL, as well as a further 55 appearances in the NSW Cup – scoring 30 tries.

In the NRL this season he has averaged just shy of nine metres per carry, whilst notching up 19 tackle busts.

Okunbor, who is of both Nigerian and Zimbabwean descent, possesses a strong ball-running threat and a dangerous offload ability, and will be looking to continue his progression in Super League next season.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Okunbor said: “I’m super excited. It’s always been a bit of a dream of mine to play Super League, so to be coming to play for a great club like Hull FC is really exciting for me.

“Hull FC is one of the biggest clubs when it comes down to Rugby League, so it’s a super exciting opportunity for me.”

On the attributes he believes he can bring to the Black & Whites, he added: “I’d like to think I am a hard worker. I’m a player that likes to get early hands on the ball and see what opportunities are in front of me.

“I’ve seen the way Hull like to play and I’m excited to play a more open brand of footy and I’m looking forward to showing what I can do with the ball.”

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith added: “We’re really happy to get ourselves a player who is of a good age and at a strong position in his career.

“Having spoken to Jayden, I can understand his determination to progress as a Rugby League player and he wants to establish himself as a formidable back-rower.

“I think the attributes Jayden has and the style of play we have here make him a good fit for us. We’ve had some good discussions about how we can use him in the pack and I’m looking forward to welcoming him on board.

“He has a big frame with good speed and a good offload game, so I think he has all of the attributes to develop well here.”