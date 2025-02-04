St Helens tie down Noah Stephens to multi-year deal

ST HELENS youngster Noah Stephens has signed a new four-year deal.

Stephens, who debuted during the 2024 Super League season, made 13 appearances for Saints in his breakthrough year last season.

Now he has put pen to paper on a deal that will take him until the end of the 2028 season.

Stephens said: “I’m very, very happy! When I was younger I wouldn’t have ever thought I’d be here doing this, but I’m here to do my best; to make the most out of this opportunity I’ve been given, to make the fans happy who come and watch us every week, and to enjoy it.

“Luckily I’m surrounded by a lot of people who have been doing this for their whole life and if you can absorb that knowledge that they have, then it will only kick you on further.”

St.Helens Head Coach Paul Wellens commented: “We are really pleased with Noah, in how he had adjusted to full-time rugby league and the impact he brings out on the field when he has had opportunities, and we only see that impact growing.

“He has the likes of Matty Lees or Alex Walmsley there to lean for advice to improve his game. Whilst we try to help as coaches sometimes the best messages can come from the players around you who are experiencing the same things.

“Noah has to continue working as hard as he has and keep applying himself in the manner he has in recent years because he is certainly a player that we see being a long-term fixture at this club. He has already shown he is up for the challenge.

“We hope we at Saints can see him continue to develop, not just this year, but beyond with the extension of his new contract.”