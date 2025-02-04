Goole Vikings land double swoop with Hull KR playmaker and Championship stalwart

GOOLE VIKINGS have landed a double swoop, with hooker Ryan Wright and Hull KR’s Lennie Ellis joining the East Yorkshire club.

Wright brings a wealth of experience to the Vikings, having played for several clubs across the Championship and League One, since making his debut with Dewsbury Rams in 2013.

He has also featured for Doncaster RLFC, Gloucestershire All Golds, Keighley Cougars, Hunslet, and Oldham RLFC, amassing over 130 professional appearances.

The 33-year-old will add depth to the Vikings spine and will be available for selection going into next week’s AB Sundecks 1895 Cup clash against North Wales Crusaders.

Head Coach Scott Taylor is pleased to add someone of Wright’s experience on the eve of the new season: We have been looking to add to the squad when the right people become available and Ryan is someone we feel can contribute a lot to our squad,” he said.

“Nine was a position we needed to strengthen with Jeylan [Hodgson] suspended and to take a bit of the burden off Andy [Ellis], so to get someone of Ryan’s experience at this stage of the year is really pleasing for us.

“He is fit and hungry and is really keen to get started with us, and he brings bags of experience of what to expect at this level.”

Wright said: “Like a lot of people, I’ve been following the Vikings with interest and watched the squad they have been putting together.

“When Kev [Marshall] got in touch to see if it is something I would be interested in, I came down to training and met the lads, and I was really impressed with what the club is about.

“Scott has talked through everything with me about how he wants to play, and I think it will suit my game.

“The club has ambitious plans for the future, so it’s a really exciting time to get on board, and I’m looking forward to the season. Hopefully we can have a great first year.”

Meanwhile, hooker or halfback Ellis has joined on loan from Rovers.

Taylor said: “We are pleased to bring Lennie into camp this week and give him an opportunity to get some much needed first-team football.

“He is a player we know a fair bit about and he knows a lot of our boys already, so to have that connection already is valuable and he will fit straight in.

“We needed some cover at hooker, which we have addressed with the arrival of Lennie and Ryan Wright, which gives us some real strength in depth.

“Ellis can play at 9 or 7, which gives us some options, and we’re really looking forward to seeing how he goes for us – he has a bright future and it is a move that probably works out well for everyone.”