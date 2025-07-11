St Helens tough out impressive win at Leeds Rhinos to go third

LEEDS RHINOS 0 ST HELENS 6

STEPHEN IBBETSON, AMT Headingley, Friday

ST HELENS made another big statement of their play-off potential with a gritty win that knocked Leeds out of third place.

A gripping clash of rejuvenated heavyweights brought just six points, all in the first half, via an Owen Dagnall try and Jonny Lomax penalty.

But it also featured a whole lot of heart from the visitors, who lost both hookers to head injuries in the first half but battled from first minute to last for a well-deserved clean sheet.

Leeds have now lost twice in three weeks to Saints, their only defeats in the last nine, and like in the reverse were well off their usual standards, certainly with ball in hand.

Saints made the worst possible start when Kyle Feldt booted the kick-off out on the full, and they had to withstand a barrage in the opening ten minutes as a result.

But once they emerged from that unscathed – barring Daryl Clark’s exit with a head injury – they looked the more threatening side, offering a first glimpse when Harry Robertson made a break down the right with supporting numbers only for his eventual pass option, Lomax, to be tackled.

But a few minutes later Dagnall was released on the other flank by Moses Mbye and Tristan Sailor, and the young winger managed to keep his feet in play before finding a way to the line.

Lomax couldn’t add the conversion but when Jake Connor clipped Robertson – who initially launched the attack with another break – around the head the skipper made it 6-0 with a penalty.

A Lomax tip tackle on Lachlan Miller was the first of several Saints penalties that invited Leeds to attack again in the closing stages of the first half.

Connor twice found the left touchline with poor passes, while Sailor saved the day with a brilliant challenge to knock the ball out of the grasp of Brodie Croft when a lucky bounce left him with only the fullback to beat.

Two minutes before half-time, replacement hooker Jake Burns joined senior man Clark in suffering a head knock, leaving St Helens to face the rest of the match without either nine and Jake Wingfield taking the position.

A very scrappy opening to the second half saw Leeds follow their opponents in putting a restart out on the full and Miller make a swift challenge to deny Mark Percival after the returning centre was played clean through by Lomax.

It almost had a suitably scrappy try as Leeds’ James McDonnell thought he had scored when Dagnall allowed a Miller kick to bounce and Brodie Croft found the back-rower, but Harry Newman was harshly judged to have knocked the loose ball on before it reached Croft.

Saints lost a third man to an HIA in Agnatius Paasi, and the home crowd thought another prop should have been leaving the field when Matty Lees caught Alfie Edgell high but avoided a card.

Paasi passed his test but just moments after returning to the field he was back off it again, seeing yellow for his own high shot on Edgell.

Leeds had already enjoyed plentiful territory before gaining the man advantage, with forwards Keenan Palasia and James Bentley both guilty of losing the ball into contact to spoil significant opportunities.

Leeds only really piled on the pressure at last with successive penalties and a set restart as the tie reached the final ten minutes, but Matt Whitley picked off a pass in front of a relieved Western Terrace.

Saints looked for the game-winning try as Sailor tipped on and Robertson fumbled, so only when Mbye snaffled a kick after the hooter could they finally celebrate a fine win.

GAMESTAR: Matty Lees delivered a vintage 80-minute stint and epitomised St Helens’ teak-tough performance.

GAMEBREAKER: Owen Dagnall smartly finished what proved to be the game’s only try in the 15th minute.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tristan Sailor’s try-saving intervention on Brodie Croft late in the first half.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Matty Lees (St Helens)

2 pts Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

1 pt Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

21 Alfie Edgell

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Cooper Jenkins

12 James McDonnell

28 Kallum Watkins

13 Cameron Smith

Subs (all used)

10 Keenan Palasia

11 James Bentley

15 Sam Lisone

26 Andy Ackers

18th man (not used)

27 Ethan Clark-Wood

Also in 21-man squad

23 Riley Lumb

24 Ben Littlewood

29 Presley Cassell

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

26 Harry Robertson

4 Mark Percival

30 Owen Dagnall

7 Jonny Lomax

14 Moses Mbye

8 Alex Walmsley

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 George Delaney

23 Jake Burns

18th man (not used)

5 Jon Bennison

Also in 21-man squad

21 Noah Stephens

27 George Whitby

34 Jake Davies

Tries: Dagnall (15)

Goals: Lomax 1/2

Sin bin: Paasi (66) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6; 0-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: James McDonnell; Saints: Matty Lees

Penalty count: 9-3

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 15,093