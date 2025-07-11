Featherstone Rovers annihilate Hunslet in 70-point drubbing

HUNSLET 4 FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 70

IAN RIGG, South Leeds Stadium, Friday

FEATHERSTONE proved far too strong and quick for a Hunslet side that looked every bit a promoted team.

Right from the off, Rovers peppered the Hunslet line as the hosts made a handling error right on their line in the third minute.

From this, the visitors opened their account when Caleb Aekins chimed onto a Ben Reynolds pass to score near the corner with Reynolds converting.

James Glover and Gareth Gale both went close but, on both occasions, handling let them down. Rovers didn’t have long to wait for their second try, however, and it was that man Reynolds again that drew the defence to send Derrell Olpherts in at the corner but the former couldn’t convert.

Nearly every attack was causing the Hunslet defence problems, and things got worse around the midway point in the first-half for the hosts when Coby Nichol was sent to the sin bin for a high shot.

Hunslet were made to pay when Olpherts scored his second within a minute of Nichol going off, before the Featherstone winger added his third just before the half hour, going in again at the corner but with no conversion again from Reynolds.

It was all Rovers at this point and, after Gadwin Spinger made a superb break, leaving Matty Fletcher wondering what had just run over him, the visitors engineered enough space for Gareth Gale to go over in the corner.

If the hosts had been hoping the half-time whistle would provide respite, they were sorely mistaken as Rovers went further ahead two minutes into the second half with Glover adding the next try. Reynolds converted.

Hunslet did have a good chance to respond after this when Mackenzie Turner broke down the wing, but Rovers’ defence stood firm.

As it was, Featherstone went further ahead on 52 minutes, Connor Jones streaking over from 30 metres out with Reynolds on target again.

That being said, the home side did finally hit back moments later when Billy Jowitt found a gap in the Rovers defence to score on the right, but he was unable to add the conversion.

Within a couple of minutes, though, normal service was resumed as Gale added his second after a nice, floated kick from Ryan Hampshire and Reynolds converted off the touchline.

Jordan Syme kicked a 40/20 for Hunslet but another handling error put Rovers on the attack and Danny Addy broke free to feed Olpherts in support and he handed on to Reynolds who raced over in the corner and then added the conversion before leaving the field.

From the restart the visitors added more pressure on the Hunslet line and Aekins added his second to bring up the half century with Hampshire adding the conversion.

It looked like Rovers could score with every attack and Jones quickly added his second with Hampshire converting again.

It was another restart and another try when Hampshire sent Jimmy Beckett under the posts and there was still time for one more before the hooter when Hampshire scored on the right and converted to complete a huge victory.

GAMESTAR: Ben Reynolds had an off night with the boot but created everything Rovers did well.

GAMEBREAKER: Rovers’ power and pace was too hot for Hunslet at times.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

1 Jimmy Watson

21 Coby Nichol

19 Liam Welham

20 Lloyd McEwan-Peters

5 Mackenzie Turner

4 Billy Jowitt

25 Kobe Rugless

8 Harvey Hallas

34 Mason Corbett

17 Keelan Foster

37 Will Kirby

29 Ryan Hall

10 Matty Fletcher

Subs (all used)

13 Jordan Syme

18 Brad Clavering

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

27 Sam Campbell

Tries: Jowitt (57)

Goals: Jowitt 0/1

Sin bin: Nichol (21) – dangerous tackle

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

5 Gareth Gale

23 Connor Wynne

29 James Glover

2 Derrell Olpherts

28 Ryan Hampshire

6 Ben Reynolds

16 King Vuniyayawa

9 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

20 Josh Hardcastle

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

38 Pat Moran

8 Gadwin Springer

37 Nathan Wilde

Tries: Aekins (4, 73), Olpherts (13, 22, 29), Gale (34 ,60), Glover (42), Jones (52, 76), Reynolds (69), Beckitt (78), Hampshire (80)

Goals: Reynolds 5/7, Hampshire 4/4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Billy Jowitt; Rovers: Ben Reynolds

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-14, 0-18, 0-22, 0-28, 0-34, 4-34, 4-40, 4-46, 4-52, 4-58, 4-64, 4-70

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 0-22

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 1009