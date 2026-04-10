St Helens’ Tristan Sailor has Challenge Cup dream

For Tristan Sailor, the Challenge Cup is something new – and the chance to reach Wembley is already fuelling his ambitions.

THERE have been some iconic Australian players who have etched their names into Challenge Cup history.

You can start with Wigan’s Brett Kenny, who had that famous showdown with his Parramatta and Kangaroos team-mate Peter Sterling in the classic 1985 showpiece against Hull.

Who can forget Jamie Sandy’s famous try for Castleford in the 1986 final?

Or, more recently, Bevan French, who won the Lance Todd Trophy with a superb display for Wigan just two years ago.

St Helens’ Tristan Sailor would love to become the latest Antipodean to carve out a name for himself in the sport’s oldest and most prestigious knockout competition.

Saints are just two games away from Wembley after being drawn against Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

And their exciting playmaker admits he is already thinking about what could lie ahead.

“It was one thing I was really excited to play in when I first moved over, because it is something we just do not have in Australia,” said Sailor, now in his second campaign with the Red V after joining from Brisbane Broncos.

“I only knew a little bit about it until recently, because I grew up with Lachie Lam.

“So watching Leigh win the Challenge Cup in 2023 is what first brought it to the forefront for me.

“Obviously we know about the FA Cup and the history of that. And the Challenge Cup is rugby league’s equivalent.

“So to be able to participate in something like that — even starting against amateur teams — is a really exciting concept.

“I now know how historic it is, too, and we’re excited that we’re playing for a place in the semi-finals.”

So how well does he know Lam, the ex-Sydney Roosters half-back whose ice-cool Golden Point drop goal against Hull KR brought Leigh their first Challenge Cup Final win in 52 years?

“We actually played junior footy together,” said Sailor.

“I lived in Sydney for a couple of years and we played for the Clovelly Crocodiles — I was Under Eights or Under Nines!

“I played against Lachie coming through the junior reps and we also played together in a few rep teams as we are the same age.

“I think we were the first two people to play under the father-son rule for State of Origin as well.

“We did that for the Queensland Under 20s. So we always had that link.

“To see him make that transition over to Super League and do so well, and then to kick that field goal and see them win at Wembley, it was a pretty cool thing.”

Sailor’s dad is, of course, legendary former Brisbane, Queensland and Australia winger Wendell Sailor, who spent his own spell playing in the UK — albeit in the opposite code with Leeds Tykes — while his former team-mate’s dad is Leigh boss Adrian Lam.

Sailor continued: “Me, Lachie and Victor Radley were all on the same team for a bit as kids.

“At that age we sort of floated around positions, so Lachie and I were both in the backs.

“And then Victor was running around chopping people in half in the forwards as he still does to this day!”

Roosters loose forward Radley, who starred for England in the World Cup four years ago after qualifying via his Sheffield-born dad, has spoken about one day playing in Super League.

Would Sailor like to see Victor ‘The Inflictor’ flex his muscles over here?

He replied: “Yes, for sure. Any talent that comes over would be really exciting.

“It’d definitely be good for growth and, if it happened, it’d be a cool thing.”

Saints have not won the Cup since beating Castleford — the club they overcame 32-8 in the last round — in 2021.

But Sailor, 27, enthused: “Winning trophies is the best thing you can do, isn’t it?

“It’s obviously the biggest goal for us, and even to be able to play at Wembley would be such a cool thing.

“It’s something that we really strive for, and it’s been a little bit of time since last winning it.

“We’ve been knocked out early-ish the past two years. I wasn’t there in 2024, but last year we got knocked out.

“So I want to really make that push to go as far as we can, and in the end we hope to raise a trophy.”

Saints will also bid to push on in Super League having crashed out at the semi-final stage last year.

They’ve been dogged by injuries in the early stages, with a raft of top-class players missing including England stars Jack Welsby, Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees and Jonny Lomax.

Full-back Welsby, who endured a difficult 2025, was injured in the opening game, suffering a serious shoulder injury while scoring, meaning he is out until mid-June.

Sailor has, subsequently, spent some time playing at full-back.

But he appreciates how important it will be to have players of that calibre back fit for the business end of the season.

Sailor added: “It’ll be great. I think Jack had a really good pre-season.

“He obviously had it a bit rough last year, and that’s only focused him. Everyone forgets how young he actually is and how brilliant a footy player he is.

“So he was looking good in that Warrington game in round one.

“He scored that brilliant try and then unfortunately got injured.

“So to have him come back midway through the year will be a great addition.

“Along with Matty Lees, who’s the heart and soul of Saints; he epitomises what that Saints legacy, especially in defence, is.

“For him to come back as well, along with Alex Walmsley, Jonny Lomax and Nene Macdonald, will be huge for us.

“So even just those few players, among the 14 we had out against Cas, are going to be so good for us.

“Our job now is to just keep winning. It doesn’t have to be pretty, but if we can stay in a good spot and then have them come back on board, we’re going to be absolutely flying.”

And coach Paul Rowley will have the welcome headache of working out how to fit all his stellar spine talent — Welsby, Sailor, Jackson Hastings, Lomax and George Whitby — into the same side.

Some might miss out but, for now, Sailor has enjoyed reverting to stand-off, even if he still occasionally features at full-back.

He explained: “It’s obviously something we’re still tinkering with.

“With the amount of injuries we’ve had, we’ve had to put people in different positions.

“But attacking-wise, nothing really changes between full-back and six.

“We all move in and out with each other, and Jacko (Jackson Hastings) is obviously there guiding us around.

“There’s not a lot of difference in attack, so that’s fine.

“And then, depending on who we’ve got — we had 14 injuries for that Cas game — we’ve just had to make do.

“But full-back and six are both pretty interchangeable for me.

“With the attacking style we’re playing — even though we’ve been a bit clunky early on — as the season progresses, so will our combinations and continuity.”

What is aiding Saints is the change in rules around ruck speed. England hooker Daryl Clark is flourishing, and that bodes well for their attack, so often criticised last term under previous coach Paul Wellens.

Sailor added: “It’s unbelievable. That was a big thing I found last year coming to Super League — the difference in speed compared to the NRL.

“It was a lot more physical because the ruck was slower.

“So with the new rules this year, we’ve seen the game go to another level.

“The hooker plays a much bigger role. Daz Clark’s pretty much guaranteed a try every week at the moment, and it really suits his style.

“We had Warrington in round one, and Danny Walker showed how a quick, deceptive hooker can really change a game.

“So along with the hookers, it’s great for us quick players to play off that speed. I’m liking it, and we’re getting used to it now.”

Ex-Salford coach Rowley is renowned for playing entertaining rugby.

Sailor has enjoyed working with him as Saints — who have not won a Super League title since their four-peat ended in 2022 — look to begin a new era.

He said: “I’ve absolutely loved working with Rowls. We get along really well and have similar personalities.

“He’s obviously a very attacking coach, but he’s also trying to maintain the St Helens defensive identity.

“It’s about finding that balance, and we’re still working on that.

“You can do a lot in pre-season, but it never compares to real games, especially with rule changes.

“We’re figuring out what works, but he’s been brilliant — and with Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll alongside him, it’s an exciting time.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)