Goole Vikings v Whitehaven Match Preview & 21-man squads

GOOLE VIKINGS and Whitehaven will come together at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds on Sunday with both teams urgently needing a win to avoid losing touch with the play-off positions.

The Vikings have won two of their eight games so far and on Good Friday they suffered a 14-32 defeat at home to Newcastle Thunder.

Their coach Scott Taylor (pictured above) has signed Ewan Smith on a short-term loan from Warrington Wolves. The 20-year-old backrower will link up with his Warrington teammate Flynn Holden to strengthen the Vikings’ pack, alongside the recalled Nick Staveley and Alex Holdstock.

Whitehaven coach James Newton has made one enforced change, with Jordan Thomson having retired after making his 100th and final appearance for the club against Workington Town on Good Friday. He is replaced in the Haven squad by Josh Blinkhorn.

Haven are searching for only their second win of the season after having lost the Cumbrian derby 14-22 on Good Friday.

SQUADS

Vikings: 1 Josh Guzdek, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Cooper Howlett, 4 Keenen Tomlinson, 5 Callum Shaw, 6 Mackenzie Harman, 7 Jack Miller, 8 Tyler Craig, 9 Jeylan Hodgson, 10 Jack Arnold, 11 Brett Ferres, 12 Nick Staveley, 13 Harry Aldous, 18 Connor Barley, 20 Shane Tuohey, 22 Callum Rutland, 24 Alex Holdstock, 25 Brad Bullock, 31 Will Jubb, 33 Flynn Holden, Ewan Smith

Outs: 16 Harry Medlicott, 30 Liam Watts, 34 Jimmy Beckett

Ins: 12 Nick Staveley, 24 Alex Holdstock, Ewan Smith

Haven: 2 Mitchell Todd, 4 Ethan Bickerdike, 5 Jay Weatherill, 6 Ciaran Walker, 7 Jack Newbegin, 8 Jake Pearce, 9 Ellison Holgate, 11 Connor Holliday, 13 Jack Kellett, 14 Josh Blinkhorn, 15 Ellis Nixon, 16 Brad Brennan, 18 Cole Taylor-Walker, 19 Dave Eccleston, 20 Marc Shackley, 23 Ben Pearce, 24 Lewis Brown, 27 Oliver Polec, 28 Seth Woodend, 32 Liam Williamson, 35 Jackson Smith,

Outs: 10 Jordan Thomson,

Ins: 14 Josh Blinkhorn,

Referee: Kevin Moore

STATS

All previous meetings:

Goole 56, Whitehaven 6 (L1R15, 13/7/25)

(at Millennium Stadium, Featherstone)

Whitehaven 42, Goole 24 (L1R9, 11/5/25)

TYLER CRAIG needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 24 for Goole Vikings (2025-2026)

– 35 for Newcastle Thunder (2017-2020)

– 40 for York City Knights (2012-2016)