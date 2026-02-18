St Helens v Leigh Leopards preview and 21-man squads

ST HELENS will be without Jack Welsby for four months after the fullback suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 24-14 loss to Warrington Wolves last weekend.

The only change to Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad sees Curtis Sironen replace Welsby as Saints look to secure their first win of the 2026 Super League campaign.

Leigh welcome back Aaron Pene, but the Leopards are still without David Armstrong.

SQUADS

Saints: 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Harry Robertson, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 14 Jacob Host, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 20 Lewis Murphy, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jake Burns, 24 Owen Dagnall, 25 Nene Macdonald, 28 Jake Davies, 31 Jackson Hastings

Leopards: 2 Keanan Brand, 3 Tesi Niu, 4 Umyla Hanley, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Adam Cook, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Joe Ofahengaue, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Robbie Mulhern, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Owen Trout, 13 Isaac Liu, 14 Aaron Pene, 15 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 16 Matt Davis, 17 Liam Horne, 18 Bailey Hodgson, 19 Innes Senior, 21 Gareth O’Brien, 22 Jack Hughes, 23 Andrew Badrock

Referee: Aaron Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leigh 28, St Helens 10 (SLR26, 12/9/25)

St Helens 4, Leigh 16 (SLR19, 17/7/25)

Leigh 18, St Helens 12 (SLR27, 20/9/24)

Leigh 46, St Helens 4 (SLR19, 26/7/24)

St Helens 12, Leigh 4 (SLR3, 1/3/24)

St Helens 22, Leigh 12 (SLR25, 8/9/23)

Leigh 12, St Helens 10 (CCSF, 22/7/23)

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

Leigh 20, St Helens 12 (SLR4, 10/3/23)

St Helens 42, Leigh 12 (SLR21, 26/8/21)

Leigh 12, St Helens 22 (SLR5, 30/4/21)

Super League summary

St Helens won 8

Leigh won 6

St Helens highest score: 78-4 (A, 2005) (also widest margin)

Leigh highest score: 46-4 (H, 2024) (also widest margin)

DEON CROSS needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

– 15 for St Helens (2025-2026)

– 93 for Salford Red Devils (2022-2025)

– 31 for Widnes Vikings (2020-2021)

– 30 for Barrow Raiders (2019)

– 29 for Rochdale Hornets (2018)

– 1 for England Knights (2022)