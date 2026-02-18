Obituary: Vince Fawcett – A talented centre with a huge heart

VINCE FAWCETT (November 13, 1970 – February 6, 2026)

VINCE FAWCETT’S career spanned both winter and summer Rugby League – and two continents.

For the Yorkshireman, who has died at 55 after a long illness, played for Leeds (for seven seasons), Workington, Oldham, Warrington and Wakefield – all in the top flight – and also Parramatta Eels.

And in 1995 he was a member of the England train-on squad for the World Cup – but didn’t make Phil Larder’s final 25 for the tournament on home territory.

Great Britain Under-21 international Fawcett, mainly a winger or centre, made 14 appearances, with three tries, in the old Australian Rugby League across two stints at Parramatta in 1995 and 1996.

Each was preceded by spells at Workington, for whom he played 33 times, scoring 16 tries, in 1994-95 and 17 times, with eight tries, in 1995-96, when the campaign ran from August to January ahead of the introduction of Super League two months later.

Fawcett made his first appearance in Super League in 1997 when, having returned from Australia, he joined Oldham and turned out eight times, crossing for three tries, all of which came in a 34-30 defeat by St Helens at Boundary Park.

The Roughyeds, then known as Oldham Bears, were relegated and were liquidated, while Fawcett joined Warrington for the 1998 season, featuring in twelve games and scoring two tries.

He then linked with Wakefield for their first Super League campaign in 1999, making 14 appearances and scoring two tries as Trinity surprised many by finishing eleventh in the 14-team table.

Leeds-born Fawcett signed for his home-city club on his 17th birthday in November 1987 after making his name as a winger on the junior scene with Middleton.

Headingley coach Maurice Bamford blooded him with three outings from the bench later that season (he crossed for a try in two of them).

And after three tries in four games under Malcolm Reilly the following campaign, Fawcett made a breakthrough in 1989-90, with 26 appearances and eight tries as Leeds, by then coached by David Ward, finished second to Wigan.

He also impressed for Reilly’s Great Britain Under-21s in two games against France, registering a try double in the 22-0 victory in Villeneuve then again taking a wing slot in the 20-6 win at Doncaster’s former Tattersfield ground.

There was another Under-21 outing, and another try, in January 1991 as France were defeated 48-2 in Limoux by a side coached by Phil Larder.

Fawcett made 69 appearances and scored 22 tries for Leeds before his £22,000 transfer to Workington, who had just been promoted, in the summer of 1994.

His former Leeds teammate Garry Schofield said: “I liked Vince a lot, and it’s very sad.

“He was a strapping kid and a great bloke who immediately fitted in well in the dressing room.

“He was also a good player, quick and tough, and within his first few appearances, he had the respect of the more senior lads.”

In paying tribute, Parramatta called him “a big centre with a huge heart” while Workington wrote: “If you were privileged to watch Vinnie play, you will remember an uncompromising, physical, fast and skilful player who gave his all for the club.”

After calling time on his playing career, he ran a guesthouse in Bridlington.