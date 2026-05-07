St Helens v Wigan Warriors preview and 21-man squads

THE loss of veteran try-scorer Kyle Feldt has been softened by the return to contention of two other St Helens wingers for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final with Wigan Warriors.

Feldt failed a head-injury assessment in last Friday’s victory against York Knights, making him unavailable at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

But both Deon Cross (head) and Lewis Murphy (elbow) are back in Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad following injuries.

The only other change is Bill Leyland dropping out after his return to parent club Hull KR.

Wigan Warriors are without prop Ethan Havard after an unsuccessful appeal against the one-match suspension he was given following last Saturday’s win over Bradford Bulls.

But they do have halfback Harry Smith and back-rower Sam Walters back for the first time since the quarter-final success at Wakefield Trinity, following which both were slapped with three-game bans.

Young back Josh Cartwright, who came off the bench for his debut against Bradford, drops out of Matt Peet’s squad.

SQUADS

Saints: 1 Jack Welsby, 3 Harry Robertson, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 25 Nene Macdonald, 28 Jake Davies, 30 Tom Humphreys, 31 Jackson Hastings

Warriors: 1 Jai Field, 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 7 Harry Smith, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 27 Lukas Mason, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 36 George Marsden

Referee: Jack Smith

STATS

Wigan’s JAI FIELD has scored tries in the Warriors’ last three meetings with St Helens (>2-1-1).

Last ten meetings:

St Helens 34, Wigan 24 (SLR7, 3/4/26)

St Helens 4, Wigan 18 (SLR25, 5/9/25)

Wigan 24, St Helens 14 (SLR8, 18/4/25)

St Helens 0, Wigan 20 (SLR22, 17/8/24)

(at Elland Road, Leeds)

Wigan 16, St Helens 12 (SLR17, 12/7/24)

St Helens 12, Wigan 4 (SLR6, 29/3/24)

St Helens 34, Wigan 16 (SLR15, 9/6/23)

Wigan 14, St Helens 6 (SLR8, 7/4/23)

Wigan 30, St Helens 10 (SLR25, 26/8/22)

St Helens 20, Wigan 18 (SLR18, 9/7/22)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2022 (Semi-Final) St Helens 18 Wigan 20

(at Elland Road, Leeds)

2012 (Quarter Final) Wigan 18 St Helens 4

2011 (Semi-Final) St Helens 12 Wigan 18

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

2005 (Quarter Final) St Helens 75 Wigan 0

2004 (FINAL) St Helens 32 Wigan 16

(at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

2002 (FINAL) St Helens 12 Wigan 21

(at Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

2001 (Round 4) St Helens 22 Wigan 8

1998 (Quarter Final) Wigan 22 St Helens 10

1997 (Round 4) St Helens 26 Wigan 12

1995 (Round 4, Replay) St Helens 24 Wigan 40

1995 (Round 4) Wigan 16 St Helens 16

1993 (Round 2) Wigan 23 St Helens 3

1992 (Quarter Final) St Helens 6 Wigan 13

1991 (FINAL) St Helens 8 Wigan 13

(at Wembley Stadium)

1990 (Semi-Final) St Helens 14 Wigan 20

(at Old Trafford, Manchester)

1989 (FINAL) St Helens 0 Wigan 27

(at Wembley Stadium)

1986 (Round 2) Wigan 24 St Helens 14

1984 (Quarter Final) St Helens 7 Wigan 16

1982 (Round 1) St Helens 12 Wigan 20

1977 (Round 2) Wigan 4 St Helens 9

1973 (Round 2) Wigan 15 St Helens 2

1966 (FINAL) St Helens 21 Wigan 2

(at Wembley Stadium)

1965 (Round 2) Wigan 7 St Helens 2

1961 (FINAL) St Helens 12 Wigan 6

(at Wembley Stadium)

1930 (Semi-Final, Replay) St Helens 22 Wigan 10

(at Mather Lane, Leigh)

1930 (Semi-Final) St Helens 5 Wigan 5

(at Station Road, Swinton)

1929 (Quarter Final, Replay) Wigan 25 St Helens 5

1929 (Quarter Final) St Helens 2 Wigan 2

1897 (Round 3) St Helens 11 Wigan 0

KAIDE ELLIS needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

​- 123 for Wigan Warriors (2022-2026)

​- 18 for St George Illawarra Dragons (2020-2021)

​- 8 for Penrith Panthers (2018-2019)

LIAM FARRELL needs one try to reach 150 for Wigan Warriors.

​​​​ – (422 appearances, 2010-2026)