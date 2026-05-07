Wigan Warriors v York Valkyrie preview and 21-woman squads

REIGNING Woman of Steel Eva Hunter is in line to make her first appearance of the season as Wigan Warriors’ defence of the Challenge Cup steps up a gear on Saturday with a semi-final against York Valkyrie.

Having sat out the group stage and quarter-final with a hamstring injury, back-rower Hunter has been named in Denis Betts’ 21-woman squad for the game at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

There are two changes from the squad named ahead of their 112-0 win over London Broncos in the last round, with young halfback Charlotte Meredith also included.

Veteran forward Rachel Thompson, who is yet to play this year, and winger Caitlin Padgett, a try-scoring debutant against London, make way.

Leon Pryce has made two changes to his York squad from their 34-10 quarter-final victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Former England star Carrie Roberts, who came off the bench against Huddersfield, and youngster Ruby Ellis have been replaced by Charlotte McDaid and T’leesha Frederick-Maynard.

Valkyrie are aiming to reach Wembley for the first time, with their only previous final appearance being a defeat to St Helens in Leigh five years ago.

They were the only team to beat treble-winning Wigan in any competition last season.

SQUADS

Warriors: 1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 3 Georgia Wilson, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Mia Atherton, 11 Eva Hunter, 12 Cerys Jones, 13 Megan Williams, 15 Bethan Dainton, 17 Kelsey Gentles, 19 Remi Wilton, 20 Lucie Sams, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 22 Ruby Hunter, 23 Charlotte Meredith, 24 Elara Llewellyn-Sharrock

Valkyrie: 2 Eboni Partington, 4 Tara Moxon, 6 Sade Rihari, 7 Ellie Williamson, 8 Liv Wood, 9 Sinead Peach, 10 Jas Bell, 11 Tamzin Renouf, 12 Savannah Andrade, 13 Rhiannon Marshall, 14 Izzy Bibby, 15 Megan Pakulis, 16 Agnes Wood, 17 Charlotte McDaid, 18 Izzy Brennan, 19 Brooke Henderson, 20 T’leesha Frederick-Maynard, 21 Petra Woods, 23 Monique Donovan, 24 Lisa Parker, 26 Liv Turner

Referee: Tara Jones

STATS

Last ten meetings:

York 32, Wigan 10 (SLR11, 24/8/25)

(at Crow Trees, Blaydon)

Wigan 40, York 6 (SLR1, 16/5/25)

Wigan 12, York 16 (SLR13, 8/9/24)

York 10, Wigan 18 (SLR9, 20/7/24)

York 22, Wigan 6 (SLG1-SF, 23/9/23)

Wigan 4, York 36 (SL-G1, 20/8/23)

York 40, Wigan 6 (SL-G1, 2/7/23)

York 12, Wigan 4 (SL-PO, 4/9/22)

(at Headingley, Leeds)

York 33, Wigan 10 (SL-G1, 14/8/22)

Wigan 0, York 46 (SL-G1, 26/6/22)