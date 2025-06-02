St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos stars charged following Super League action

ST HELENS, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos have all had stars charged following the Super League action at the weekend.

Morgan Knowles has been slapped with a Grade A Late Contact on Kicker charge, but there is no further action for the loose-forward and instead one penalty point.

Max Jowitt of Wakefield has received a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge and one penalty point, but the fullback has also been fined.

Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley has been charged with Grade B Late Contact on Passer and three penalty points as well as fine for the tackle which left the Rhinos man in the sinbin for the final two minutes of Leeds’ win over Wakefield.