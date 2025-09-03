St Helens winger Tee Ritson heading back to Barrow Raiders

BARROW RAIDERS favourite Tee Ritson will be back at the club for the next two seasons after sealing a permanent return following two years at St Helens.

Having gained recognition for his try-scoring exploits with Workington and Newcastle Thunder, the flying winger chalked up 70 tries in 73 appearances for Barrow between 2019 and 2022.

That attracted Saints, who signed him on a season-long loan with an option for a permanent deal.

After three tries in 16 appearances for them in 2023, the Super League side handed Ritson a two-year contract.

But he has made only ten more appearances, all last season, when he also spent time on loan at Swinton.

Ritson has spent the majority of this year back at Barrow on loan, scoring 13 tries in 17 matches before his campaign was ended by an ankle injury sustained in mid-August.

The 29-year-old will officially rejoin Barrow at the end of this season, with the signing backed by the Blue and White Knights consortium.

“Without the Knights’ fundraising and commitment, this would not have been possible,” said coach Paul Crarey.

“Since returning this year, Tee has felt at home and reminded us all of his talent with some spectacular tries.

“He is perfectly suited to our style of play, and we believe it brings out the very best in him.”

Ritson said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time back here. I’m at a point in my career now where I just want to be playing regularly and enjoying my rugby, and that’s what I’ve been doing.

“I’m gutted my season has been cut short, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get myself in the best shape possible so I can hit the ground running when the time comes.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this group again. I’m hoping the knowledge and experience I’ve gained along the way will benefit the team.”