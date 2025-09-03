Jez Litten signs new long-term Hull KR contract

HULL KR have extended the contract of Jez Litten until 2029 – and coach Willie Peters believes the England hooker can “reach even greater heights” in that time.

Litten has been a pivotal figure in the Robins’ rise to Super League leaders and Challenge Cup winners.

Joining in 2019 as he struggled to make a breakthrough at city rivals Hull FC, the 27-year-old reached the milestone of 150 games for the Sewell Group Craven Park club last month.

As well as playing in three major finals – winning a first piece of silverware in June when Hull KR beat Warrington Wolves at Wembley – Litten made his international debut in 2023 and his excellent form this season has put him in contention for an England recall for this autumn’s Ashes.

Peters said: “Jez is a vital part of our team. He plays an important role both on and off the field.

“Jez is going into the prime years of his career and I’m sure we’ll see him reach even greater heights both personally and for Hull KR.

“I believe Jez has been the best hooker in the competition this year and he has been rewarded for that with this new four-year extension.

“He has certainly earned the extension through his consistency and his all-in approach.”

Litten, whose previous deal only ran until the end of 2027, said: “I’m really happy to stay at Hull KR for another four years after this year.

“Crossing over was mad in 2019 but I’ve found a home here. I’m happy to be staying and hopefully the fans are happy to have me as well.”

Litten joins captain Elliot Minchella, James Batchelor and Jai Whitbread in being committed to Hull KR for the next four seasons, while Man of Steel Mikey Lewis is signed until 2028 along with Arthur Mourgue, Bill Leyland and Noah Booth.