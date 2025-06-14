Steely Halifax Panthers beat London Roosters to win Wheelchair Challenge Cup

HALIFAX PANTHERS 46 LONDON ROOSTERS 24

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Robin Park Leisure Centre, Wigan, Saturday

HALIFAX won a record-extending fifth Challenge Cup title with an impressive all-round display to see off first-time finalists London.

Winners of the first four editions between 2015 and 2018, the Panthers hadn’t reached the final since that last triumph, but they were full value for a first trophy win since the 2022 Grand Final.

England stars Rob Hawkins and Jack Brown were pivotal, but it was their defence which truly shone in a game that saw possession and territory shared equally.

The pair combined in delicious fashion for the opening try after five minutes, Hawkins playing a brilliant pass out the back for Brown to go in.

Hawkins goaled and added a penalty – given for a pull on Nathan Holmes – before Joe Coyd dummied from close range for a converted try to get London on the board at 8-6.

In response, Hawkins sneaked in by a post and was then played into the corner to complete a quick double.

He then set Brown away from deep in the Panthers half, charging through the field before offloading for captain and coach Wayne Boardman and a 24-6 lead.

The final ten minutes of the first half were nip and tuck, Halifax defending a full set and then feeling hard done by when Coyd was awarded a try just as Joe Calcott took his tag.

Calcott scored from the restart to put that dispute to bed, but Coyd then spun a lovely pass out wide for a Lewis King try.

That made it 30-16 at half-time, though it would have been closer if not for a try-saving tackle by Hawkins on Mason Billington.

Shortly after the restart, Finlay O’Neill seized on a gap to instead increase Halifax’s lead further, though the Roosters kept on battling and the ever-competitive Billington crashed over to make it 36-20.

The match-sealing try was Jordan Holt’s just before the hour, produced by an offload at the line by Hawkins.

London pushed hard for a response, but several more sets attacking the tryline came to nought because of the exceptional defensive organisation and effort of the opposition.

Instead Nathan Holmes put the seal on victory nine minutes from time, scoring in the corner after an excellent switch of play through Hawkins and Brown and making a late Billngton second try redundant.

GAMESTAR: Rob Hawkins was on excellent form for the Panthers.

GAMEBREAKER: Halifax’s steely defence proved the difference between the sides.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

1 Wayne Boardman

2 Rob Hawkins

11 Jack Brown

6 Nathan Holmes

16 Finlay O’Neill

Subs (all used)

5 Joe Calcott

8 Jordan Holt

37 Tom Martin

Tries: Brown (5), Hawkins (13, 19), Boardman (25), Calcott (33), O’Neill (43), Holt (57), Martin (71)

Goals: Hawkins 7/9

ROOSTERS

5 Lewis King

3 Joe Coyd

1 Mason Billington

6 Matt Wass

7 Jack Linden

Subs (all used)

12 Freya Levy

4 Jason Owen

11 Casper Wass

Tries: Coyd (10, 32), King (36), Billington (47, 75)

Goals: Coyd 2/2, Owen 0/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 8-6, 14-6, 18-6, 24-6. 24-12, 30-12, 30-16; 36-16, 36-20, 42-20, 46-20, 46-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Panthers: Rob Hawkins; Roosters: Joe Coyd

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 30-16

Referees: Rebecca Whiteley and Jake Brook