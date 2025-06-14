Dolphins claim club-record win for second week running

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 4 DOLPHINS 58

TOM SMITH, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday

JACK BOSTOCK netted the first four-try haul of his burgeoning career as the Dolphins humiliated the Cowboys on their own turf.

The 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year crossed twice in each half against a North Queensland line-up decimated by State of Origin, suspension and injury.

The 54-point thrashing surpasses the young club’s record winning margin, which they posted only last week against the Dragons (56-6).

Felise Kaufusi’s sin-binning for a high tackle early didn’t stop the Phins from carrying a 22-4 lead into the sheds.

But they picked up the pace in the second half with six more tries, including four in the final 15 minutes.

Halves Kodi Nikorima and Isaiya Katoa had the ball on a string, while winger Jamayne Isaako racked up 200 running metres and nine goals.

The expansion club’s third straight thumping win boosts their hopes of a maiden finals appearance in 2025.

Both sides entered round 15 in the bottom half of the top eight, but carrying contrasting form lines.

The Cowboys’ only win since April was scraping past the Tigers at home a fortnight ago, whereas the Dolphins had racked up an even 100 points in romps over the Bulldogs and Dragons.

Phins coach Kristian Woolf lost ace fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to Origin duty, but interstate absences took a heavier toll on Todd Payten’s team sheet.

Out went Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Robson, Reuben Cotter and Tom Dearden, alongside suspended pair John Bateman and Viliami Vailea.

Jason Taumalolo was meant to provide some reinforcement alongside Murray Taulagi (calf) and Kai O’Donnell (back), but re-aggravated his calf complaint in the warm-up.

Nineteen-year-old prop Kaiden Lahrs – son of former Kangaroo Tom Learoyd-Lahrs – lined up for his NRL debut off the Cowboys’ bench.

Remarkably, new team-mate Jordan McLean ran out alongside Kaiden’s old man for Melbourne Storm a decade ago.

It took Bostock little more than three minutes to find the left corner for the opener.

Kaufusi’s late and high shot on Thomas Duffy gave North Queensland an opportunity. Instead, the Dolphins struck twice while they were down to twelve men, via Bostock and Oryn Keeley.

Taulagi produced an acrobatic touch-down for the Cowboys’ only points.

But Kurt Donoghoe dived over from dummy-half to give the Phins all the momentum heading into the break.

Bostock had his hat-trick moments after the restart, before Jeremy Marshall-King provided a daring chip for stand-in fullback Jake Averillo to turn into four points.

The visitors might have taken it easy, with a 30-point lead and a quarter of an hour to play.

Instead, they slammed on four more tries for good measure.

A beautiful Connelly Lemuelu offload released Nikorima, who unselfishly handed the ball to Herbie Farnworth so the England international could score for an eighth straight match.

Bostock intercepted a Scott Drinkwater pass to race 85 metres for his fourth, then Ray Stone brought up the half-century by completing a razzle-dazzle team try and Nikorima put more cream on the cake.

GAMESTAR: Young winger Jack Bostock snared four tries in the Dolphins’ record win.

GAMEBREAKER: Kodi Nikorima capped a brilliant display with his side’s tenth and final four-pointer.

MATCHFACTS

COWBOYS

1 Scott Drinkwater

2 Robert Derby

3 Zac Laybutt

4 Braidon Burns

5 Murray Taulagi

6 Jaxon Purdue

7 Jake Clifford

8 Jordan McLean

9 Karl Lawton

10 Coen Hess

11 Sam McIntyre

12 Kai O’Donnell

14 Harrison Edwards

Subs (all used)

15 Thomas Mikaele

16 Griffin Neame

17 Kaiden Lahrs

18 Thomas Duffy

Tries: Taulagi (27)

Goals: Drinkwater 0/1

DOLPHINS

1 Jake Averillo

2 Jamayne Isaako

3 Max Feagai

4 Herbie Farnworth

5 Jack Bostock

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Isaiya Katoa

8 Francis Molo

9 Jeremy Marshall-King

10 Felise Kaufusi

11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

12 Oryn Keeley

13 Kurt Donoghoe

Subs (all used)

14 Ray Stone

15 Connelly Lemuelu

16 Mark Nicholls

17 Josh Kerr

Tries: Bostock (4, 15, 44, 70), Keeley (22), Donoghoe (40), Averillo (52), Farnworth (66), Stone (73), Nikorima (78)

Goals: Isaako 9/10

Sin bin: Kaufusi (12) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-16, 4-16, 4-22; 4-28, 4-34, 4-40, 4-46, 4-52, 4-58

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cowboys: Coen Hess; Dolphins: Jack Bostock

Penalty count: 4-5

Half-time: 4-22

Referee: Todd Smith

Attendance: 18,343