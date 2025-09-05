Stefan Ratchford to retire at end of 2025 Super League season to take up new position at Warrington Wolves

STEFAN RATCHFORD will retire at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The 37-year-old joined the Wire from Salford Red Devils in 2012 and has gone to make 357 appearances across 14 seasons, scoring 95 tries and kicking 647 goals.

Ratchford is also sixth on the list of the club’s all-time leading points scorers with 1,676 and 16th on the club’s all-time appearances list.

Ratchford has lifted two Challenge Cups and a League Leaders’ Shield during his time at Warrington, as well as captaining the side between 2023-24. He also received the Harry Sunderland trophy in the 2018 Grand Final.

Overall, he has made 475 career appearances, including eight for England. He’s scored a staggering 1930 career points.

Ratchford will not be leaving Warrington, though, as the 37-year-old will be taking up a off-field position at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Ratchford said: “It’s been a massive privilege to have represented this club for so many years.

“When I first arrived in 2012 I didn’t know if I’d last six months so to have been here for 14 years is a great feeling and it’s an unbelievable journey that I’ve had.

“It probably hit me most this week when I was speaking to my eldest daughter about my last home game and she said that’s all she’s ever known me playing at The Halliwell Jones every other week. There’s sadness, but happiness and excitement also for what’s next.

“I think once the boots are fully hung up I’ll reflect more on what I’ve been able to achieve here and it will truly hit me then.

“I can’t thank the fans, my team mates, coaches, staff, the board, Simon Moran and everyone else involved at the club for taking me in from day one.”