Steve McNamara breaks silence on Catalans Dragons exit

STEVE MCNAMARA has finally broken his silence on his exit from the Catalans Dragons.

The former England boss was given his marching orders from the French club earlier in the season after eight years at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

There was little dialogue emerging from either the Dragons or McNamara following the axing, but now the latter has spoken about the situation and owner Bernard Guasc.

“I’ve had constant dialogue with Bernard. He’s been awesome for me throughout the whole time I’ve been there,” McNamara told the Super League Raw podcast.

“I’ve had some good moments and some not so good moments but that’s president to coach and he’s been great but it was an extremely difficult period.”

McNamara admits that he didn’t see the sacking coming.

We’d won six from seven then lost at Magic (Weekend) by two points to Leigh. We stayed in England to try and prepare the best that we could for that (Challenge Cup) semi-final and at half-time were right in it, but second-half we weren’t good enough.

“Then we flew home, which was my decision, we could have stayed between the semifinal and the Saints game but I wanted to give us the best chance to win the semi-final.

“We flew home pretty despondent and then had to fly back three days after, who were probably despondent themselves.

“I remember pre-match, all the talk was about Paul Wellens and post-match it flipped to me.

“Then obviously the following week, Bernard informed me that my time was up.

“I didn’t have an inkling but it happens and it’s a part of being a coach and you’ve got to expect that.”

McNamara revealed that the end of his era at Catalans was ‘like a death’.

You invest your whole life into a job like this. You can’t dip your toe in, you go all in. I’ve had the best journey for a few weeks short of eight years. If you’d tell me the day I signed for them that we’d done this, achieved that and that I’d last eight years then I’d have snapped your hand off.

“When it comes to that point, it’s like a death in some regards. You’ve invested everything and worked so well together but it comes to an end. All good things come to an end at some point.”