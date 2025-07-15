Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Super League halfback speculation

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has admitted that the Super League club does not have much wiggle room left for recruitment for 2026 and beyond.

Rovers have suffered a number of injuries in recent weeks with the likes of Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis and Oliver Gildart spending time on the sidelines.

Having said that, Peters does not see any new bodies coming through at this point in the season.

“We are ongoing with that, recruitment-wise we don’t have a great deal left for next year,” Peters said.

“Paul Lakin (KR’s CEO) is always talking to managers and vice-versa. Things change in rugby league.

“Never say never but we can’t announce that we are bringing anyone in the short-term. Things change so that may change.”

Rovers have been linked with a move for Hull FC youngster Jack Charles and Peters had his say on the speculation.

“I certainly admire but there’s nothing to talk about in the moment.

“He is certainly a good young half, he lives in the area and is an exciting player.”