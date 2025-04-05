Steve McNamara still frustrated despite Catalans Dragons reaching Challenge Cup semi-finals

CATALANS DRAGONS may have sealed their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals with victory over Salford Red Devils, but coach Steve McNamara was the more disappointed of the two team bosses post-match.

“Credit to Salford, they came here to play, but we need to be better than today and there is still a lot of improvement to come in us,” said McNamara.

Catalans had to deal with an early injury for winger Nick Cotric and a sin-binning for Elliott Whitehead before scoring two early second-half tries to seal the game, although Salford wouldn’t lie down until the final hooter.

“They stuck at it to the very end and we needed to be more dominant,” added McNamara.

“We lacked discipline in both attack and defence and it’s something that we will be working very hard on.

“But we’re in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup and that is all that matters. This competition means a lot to this club and we will be doing our very best to reach our third final.

“We’ve got a lot more in us than we have shown so far this season and you can’t win anything at this stage but this weekend we will be among just four teams who are just 80 minutes from a major final and that’s something to be proud of.”