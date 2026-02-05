Strategic Group’s key recommendations: new Challenge Cup Final home, Super League expansion and Charity Shield

THE club-led Strategic Group has released its 144 recommendations today, with a number of sweeping changes proposed that will change the face of rugby league.

In it, there is the recommendation that the Challenge Cup Final be moved away from Wembley, with the potential for Super League to be expanded to more than 14 teams and for a Charity Shield fixture between the winners of the Super League Grand Final and the Challenge Cup Final.

The Group has consulted extensively throughout the review process and has held meetings with club owners and executives, match officials, commercial partners, broadcasters, MPs and the Community Game, as well as individuals and companies with expertise in a wide range of fields.

The Review and its recommendations will now be discussed at a series of meetings between the Group and stakeholders over the next two weeks ahead of seeking game-wide approval from the RFL Council in March. Once approved, the Review will form the basis from which the RFL Executive can formulate a Strategic Plan of delivery and change.

The Group was chaired by Nigel Wood OBE. Its other members were Abi Ekoku, Dermot Power, Emma Rosewarne MBE, Joanna Coates, Lord Jonathan Caine and Martin Coyd OBE.