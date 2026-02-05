Jackson Hastings makes promise to St Helens fans and gives Paul Rowley verdict

JACKSON HASTINGS has been reunited with Paul Rowley at St Helens.

With the pair striking up a superb relationship at Salford Red Devils, with the club making the Super League Grand Final, much is expected of the duo at the BrewDog Stadium.

And Hastings has revealed that he kept in contact with Rowley whilst the latter was still at Salford and whilst the former was in the NRL.

“It’s good to be back with him. We were in contact long before he got the Saints gig.

“When he was at Salford, he would ask me about a certain player that he hadn’t seen much of and that I had played with or against and what their strengths and weaknesses were to try and get the win.

“We would always took footy too. It’s been brilliant to link up with him again.”

Hastings continued, explaining that Rowley is much-loved in the game for his character as well as his tactical skills.

“There’s a deeper connection than him just being a coach. He is a person that loves to have his players on board with how he wants to play but he also wants to know about your family and how you’re doing away from footy.

“Not every coach I’ve had has been like that. I don’t think you’ll find any player that would say a bad word about Paul Rowley.

“He’s a great people person first and a great coach on top of that so he is brilliant to have.”

Hastings himself came across impassioned when talking about his message to St Helens fans.

“I will do everything in my power no matter what to win every game.

“I’m not going to try and win games by flicking a ball or taking on 40 players or chip-and-chasing or having the most try assists in the competition.

“I will do that by playing as hard and as tough as I can first and foremost and then letting the other stuff come off the back of it.

“I promise I will do everything I can in my power to make this club successful.”