Sunshine Coast Falcons outside back Scott Galeano makes UK move

York Knights have signed outside back, Scott Galeano from second-tier Australian side Sunshine Cost Falcons.

The 26-year-old Australian winger or centre has agreed a deal until the end of 2026.

Galeano joins York from Sunshine Coast Falcons, a feeder club for Melbourne Storm, where he’s played in the 2025 Queensland Rugby League Hostplus Cup for the last three seasons.

He made his debut in that competition in 2022 for Tweed Seagulls, but Galeano has also made one appearance for Melbourne Storm, in an NRL trial match in 2023.

Last year, he scored 10 tries in 21 appearances for the Falcons.

York head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really delighted we’ve managed to secure Scott.

“There were a number of clubs over here interested in him.

“From the games I’ve watched of him and that’s been quite a few, he’s going to be a massive addition to our back line so I’m really delighted to have him over the line and I can’t wait to welcome him over.”

Galeano is due to arrive in York from Australia in the next couple of weeks.