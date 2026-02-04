Super League 2026: Catalans Dragons preview, squad and prediction

2025 WAS a weird old year for Catalans.

They lost their mainstay of a head coach in Steve McNamara after almost a decade as results on the field suffered.

After just five wins from 12 league games, McNamara was axed and replaced by assistant Joel Tomkins. Credit to Tomkins and the Dragons, they rallied towards the back end of the campaign to win three games in a row, but the French side still finished ninth on the ladder.

A determined recruitment drive has seen 12 new faces through the doors, with plenty of NRL talent in the shape of Iszac Fa’asuamealui, Charlie Staines, Toby Sexton and Solomona Faatape.

The only trouble is, Fa’asuamaleaui and Sexton will only be in Perpignan for a one-year stay after agreeing to join Perth Bears for 2027 – could this disrupt the planning for the future?

Tomkins has been given the nod to lead Catalans permanently and with former Dragons stars Mitchell Pearce and Michael McIlorum returning as assistants from next season, the French side will have one of the most youthful coaching staffs in Super League.

It’s all change both on and off the field so can the Dragons turn it around in such a short space of time?

One to watch

There were some gasps from across the Channel when Catalans announced the capture of Gold Coast Titans halfback Toby Sexton.

At just 24 years of age, Sexton has 65 NRL appearances under his belt and has shown from his time in the most prestigious competition that he can lead a team of experienced individuals around the field.

A playmaker in the mould of former Dragons heroes Mitchell Pearce and James Maloney, Sexton is primed to take Super League by storm.

Talking tactics with Jodie Cunningham

Joel Tomkins’ first full season in charge has seen a player exodus in Perpignan.

With the loss of so much experience the Dragons will need the structured attack and clear game management that Toby Sexton brings, the strong kicking game of Lewis Dodd to put teams in bad spots and patience to keep them in the grind of games.

Patience will also be needed in defence with Catalans switching off at times last year, leading to them being broken down in the middle of the field far too easily for any side wanting to compete for silverware.

Young forward Josh Allen could provide the defensive stability needed in the middle this year to stop the Dragons leaking unnecessary points.

Potential milestones

Julian Bousquet needs 28 appearances for 350 in his career

Ben Garcia needs 14 appearances for 300 in his career

Romain Navarrete needs 7 appearances for 100 for Catalans

Squad: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 5 Manase Kaho, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 9 Alrix Da Costa, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Franck Maria, 12 Ben Condon, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 21 Matthieu Laguerre, 22 Josh Simm, 24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 25 Lenny Marc, 26 Ugo Tison, 27 Clément Martin, 28 Léo Darrélatour, 29 Giovanni Descalzi, 30 Alexis Lis

Ins: Toby Sexton (Canterbury), Solomona Faataape (Wests), Harvey Wilson (Salford), Josh Allen (Redcliffe), Zac Lipowicz (Penrith), Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast), Charlie Staines (Wests), Josh Simm (Castleford), Lewis Dodd (South Sydney), Ben Condon (Widnes), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Hull KR), Manase Kaho (Norths), Kruise Leeming (Wigan, loan)

Outs: Tevita Pangai Jr (released), Paul Séguier (Carcassonne), Théo Fages (Pia), Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen, Reimis Smith, Luke Keary (all released), Elliott Whitehead (retired), Fouad Yaha (Albi), Arthur Romano (Hull FC), Jordan Dezaria (Hull KR), Tanguy Zenon (Halifax), César Rougé (Toulouse), Oliver Partington (Wigan)

RLW predicts: 9th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 517 (February 2026)