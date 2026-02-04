Six substitutes among new NRL rules

NRL clubs will be able to choose from six substitutes this season, in a significant change announced by the Australian Rugby League Commission.

Teams will still only be able to use four, and have eight permitted interchanges in total.

But the new rule will give coaches considerably greater flexibility to make tactical changes, as well as providing cover for more positions in case of injuries.

It’s one of four alterations confirmed by the ARLC, who run the NRL and NRLW plus the State of Origin series.

In play, there will be a restart of the tackle count for certain infringements only beyond the 20-metre line (instead of 40-metre line), and seven-tackle sets will no longer be awarded following a knock-on in-goal by the attacking team.

New restrictions on when trainers can enter the field will also be implemented.

The new interchange rules will debut when the NRL season begins in Las Vegas on March 1. They will not apply to this month’s World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos.

The ARLC has also endorsed a trial of a proposed rule whereby the non-scoring team having the option of kicking-off or receiving from the restart.

This will be trialled in NRL games towards the end of the season which have no bearing on who makes the play-offs.

“The consultation process was thorough and constructive, and while there was initial support for the kick-off proposal, stakeholders raised legitimate concerns,” explained ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.

“After weighing that feedback carefully, the Commission determined that it was not in the best interests of the game to proceed with that particular change at this time.

“The changes that are being implemented are intended to build on the success of the 2025 season by enhancing the entertainment value for fans, while also providing additional tactical options for coaches.

“The game is in a brilliant place. The players are producing incredible feats and the fans are responding.

“These changes will enhance the game further and continue to ensure this is the best and most watched sport in the country.”