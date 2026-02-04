Super League 2026: Huddersfield Giants preview, squad and prediction

THERE wasn’t much to cheer about for Huddersfield in 2025.

A dismal season was epitomised by just seven Super League wins and a tenth-placed finish on the ladder, but those victories were a minor miracle anyway considering the seemingly never-ending injury list that head coach Luke Robinson and his side had to face throughout the year.

New signing George King suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle in pre-season whilst players such as Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune, Adam Swift, Niall Evalds and Liam Sutcliffe spent extended time on the sidelines.

The Giants, who should benefit from a new training base, will be hoping injuries on such a scale are a thing of the past whilst new recruits such as Asher O’Donnell and Chris Patolo look set to rejuvenate the Huddersfield forward pack that has lost Oliver Wilson.

After a breakthrough season, George Flanagan will want to once more impress having been Huddersfield’s shining light in 2025.

Robinson will know that he has to lead a marked improvement of his charges in 2026 given the lack of success at the newly-named Accu Stadium in the summer game, but he still faces an uphill struggle as those around the Giants continue to strengthen considerably.

One to watch

Despite being part of a struggling Huddersfield side last season, George Flanagan excelled at fullback.

Though Niall Evalds is expected to be back fit for the new campaign, Flanagan is more than ready to nail down a first-team spot again.

Ten tries and 44 goals in 25 appearances is not something to be sniffed at, and, whilst the Giants were getting carved up left, right and centre, Flanagan more than held his own.

Talking tactics with Jodie Cunningham

As well as being hit with injuries, the Giants were somewhat exposed defensively last year, particularly struggling when the opposition had repeat sets and prolonged periods of possession, meaning they conceded some crucial tries late in halves.

Coach Luke Robinson knows his side will need to fix this up if they are to turn some of those tighter games into two points rather than narrow defeats but the game experience the youngsters gained last year will no doubt have built some defensive resilience.

If George Flanagan continues his form from last year and remains a player that can create something out of nothing, that could prove the spark of magic that Huddersfield have been lacking in previous years.

Potential milestones

Sam Hewitt needs 3 appearances for 100 for Huddersfield

Oliver Russell needs 56 points for 500 in his career

Adam Swift needs 11 appearances for 250 in his career

Squad: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Fenton Rogers, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Kieran Rush, 19 Liam Sutcliffe, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 21 George Flanagan, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 24 Connor Carr, 25 Jacob Algar, 26 Archie Sykes, 27 Marshall Land, 28 Logan Blacker, 32 Oliver Russell

Ins: Niall Evalds (Hull KR), Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield), Chris Patolo (Manly), Asher O’Donnell (Brisbane T), Oliver Russell (Wakefield)

Outs: Leroy Cudjoe (retired), Aidan McGowan (released), Jack Bibby (Widnes), Jake Bibby (Oldham), Oliver Wilson (Wigan), Elliot Wallis (London), Ashton Golding (released), Aidan McGowan (Newcastle)

RLW predicts: 11th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 517 (February 2026)